Santa Barbara County's Safety Net
Santa Barbara County’s Safety Net: A Noozhawk Special Project

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | September 26, 2013 | 11:00 a.m.

This is the index to Noozhawk’s Safety Net series, a special project exploring Santa Barbara County’s safety-net population and its impacts on local health-care services currently and in advance of changes mandated by the health-care reform law that takes effect Jan. 1.

Our series is a result of an exciting partnership with USC’s Annenberg School for Communication & Journalism, which awarded Noozhawk reporters Lara Cooper and Giana Magnoli a rare dual California Endowment Health Journalism Fellowship to undertake this important work.

One in five Santa Barbara County residents has no health insurance, and many more  are underinsured. Safety-net care providers are seeing record numbers of patients, even as they confront growing financial strains and profound changes in their industry.

Under the direction of executive editor Tom Bolton, our reporters have taken a comprehensive look  at the difficulty of serving this under-represented population, including low-income, Spanish-speaking, uninsured or homeless residents. They also have explored  the looming challenges from the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

Critical safety-net services have not had the visibility they deserve. We believe  Noozhawk has a unique ability to raise public awareness and identify possible solutions.

This project is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Foundation, CenCal Health, Doctors Without Walls-Santa Barbara Street Medicine, Pacific Western Bank and the Santa Barbara Community Housing Corp.

Day One

» Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Day Two

» Without Health Insurance, Many Put Off Critical Treatment

Day Three

» Poor Children May Have Most to Gain from Health-Care Changes

Day Four

» Health-Care Providers Face Significant Challenges Serving Uninsured

Day Five

» Emergency Rooms Strained by Growing Load of Patients

» Mental Illness Places Escalating Burden on Emergency Rooms

Day Six

» Demand for Services Expected to Jump with Affordable Care Act

