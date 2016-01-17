Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 1:49 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sports

Job Growth, Economic Vitality All on Santa Barbara County’s List of Legislative Lobbying Priorities

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 17, 2016 | 3:13 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors last week discussed legislative priorities for the coming year and voted to move forward with a platform heavy on job growth, economic vitality and health and human services.

Supervisors Salud Carbajal, Doreen Farr, Steve Lavagnino and Janet Wolf voted for the platform, which contains more than 40 categories. Supervisor Peter Adam abstained after stating he supported less than half of the items.

The county has state and federal advocates who lobby legislators in Sacramento and Washington, D.C., on behalf of the county’s needs and priorities.

Scroll down to read this year’s legislative platform, which is a guiding document for lobbying and includes new categories such as groundwater management funding and the advancement of women and girls, which encompasses health equity and human trafficking.

A community sustainability category has been added to the document to look at affordability programs. Staff had determined that the county is the fifth-least affordable small housing market in the nation.

Another new item involves oil research and infrastructure, which would promote stronger enforcement of state and local regulations over pipelines and other oil industry equipment used in the county.

During the board’s discussion, Adam, representing the Fourth District, and Lavagnino, representing the Fifth District, raised concerns about approving the platform as a whole.

“It’s difficult as a board member to approve all of the items or none of them,” said Lavagnino, who took issue with nine of the items, including a climate action plan and oil research items.

Farr, representing the Third District, reminded Lavagnino that discussion has taken place at the board level on more controversial items, like vaccination and end of life issues.

“We do really try,” she said.

Carbajal, representing the First District, volunteered to step down from the board’s legislative committee, which works with the California State Association of Counties to further priorities. He made the gesture after Lavagnino expressed concern about the committee’s balance.

Carbajal and Farr currently serve on the committee, and the board will return on Feb. 2 to handle new appointments to the California State Association of Counties.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Proposed 2016 Legislative Platform for Santa Barbara County

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 