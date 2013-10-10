Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 2:31 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County 4-H Hosting Local Event for National Youth Science Day

By Kathy Foltz for Santa Barbara County 4-H | October 10, 2013 | 9:21 a.m.

The University of California’s 4-H Youth Development Program is showcasing 100 years of 4-H in California by planning service and science activities in counties across California. 4-H members will celebrate this centennial anniversary by using their heads, hearts, hands and health to positively affect their local communities, just as 4-H has done for the past 100 years.

Coined the Revolution of Responsibility, this centennial initiative engages youth in service learning projects, identifying and addressing important health, science, and environmental issues in their communities.

As part of these activities, Santa Barbara County 4-H will sponsor a 4-H National Youth Science Day, free and open to the public, on Sunday, Oct. 20. This free event will take place from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Foothill Elementary School, 711 Ribera Drive in Santa Barbara.

Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. Click here to register and find out more about NYSD.

Local 4-Hers will be on hand to demonstrate their science, engineering and technology projects, and numerous hands-on, science- and engineering-based activities for youth of all ages will be available.

The 4-H NYSD enables young people to be citizen-scientists through these activities, which include building robots, circuit boards, nanotechnologies and visualizing microscopic creatures. A main focus this year is a project that provides youth an opportunity to design their ideal park, use GIS mapping to solve community problems, and contribute data about their community to the United States Geological Survey.

The University of California Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources delivers the 4-H Youth Development Program through UC Cooperative Extension in California’s counties. The 4-H Program provides high-quality educational experiences to more than 72,000 young people annually through clubs, camps, school enrichment and after-school programming.

The statewide 4-H program is powered by 17,000 local volunteers, who receive training and support from professional UC staff in best practices for youth development. There are about 1 million 4-H alumni in California, who are industry leaders in agriculture, government, education and technology, as well as engaged and philanthropic members of their communities.

Contact the Santa Barbara County Local Cooperative Extension Office for more details by clicking here. SBC 4-H gratefully acknowledges Edison International for helping to support this event through a generous community grant.

— Kathy Foltz is a member of the Science, Engineering and Technology (SET) Committee for Santa Barbara County 4-H.

 

