Santa Barbara County 4-H Clubs Spread Holiday Cheer at Home and Abroad

4-H clubs across Santa Barbara County have been hard at work serving their community.

The Bonita 4-H Club held a canned food drive at its November meeting. Members donated more than 75 pounds of food to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Another club, the Vineyard 4-H Club, raised $850 through its annual Walk on the Ranch-a-Thon. It used the money to buy 47 turkeys for families in need of a holiday meal.

“Our members are very excited and proud that we can help families have Thanksgiving dinner,” Vineyard 4-H Club president Clayton Merrill said.

Additionally, both clubs hold community service projects in December. Bonita 4-H collected new, unwrapped toys that will be donated to children in Santa Maria, and Vineyard 4-H held an Operation Candy Drive, packaging 45 pounds of candy for servicemen and women overseas.

Bonita also participates in a Secret Santa project each year. Children are chosen off of the angel tree and members meet to shop together for the gifts.

“It’s one of the best committees to serve on,” said Cora Knowles, vice president of Bonita 4-H. “We get so much joy out of knowing that those kids will wake up to some things that they really want on Christmas.”

“Community service is a huge part of 4-H," Bonita 4-H community leader Heathyr Knowles said. "It teaches our young people about giving back and to look for ways that they can help right here at home."

— Heathyr Knowles represents the Bonita 4-H Club.