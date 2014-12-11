Monday, June 25 , 2018, 1:55 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County 4-H Clubs Spread Holiday Cheer at Home and Abroad

By Heathyr Knowles for the Bonita 4-H Club | December 11, 2014 | 9:02 a.m.

4-H clubs across Santa Barbara County have been hard at work serving their community.

The Bonita 4-H Club held a canned food drive at its November meeting. Members donated more than 75 pounds of food to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Another club, the Vineyard 4-H Club, raised $850 through its annual Walk on the Ranch-a-Thon. It used the money to buy 47 turkeys for families in need of a holiday meal.

“Our members are very excited and proud that we can help families have Thanksgiving dinner,” Vineyard 4-H Club president Clayton Merrill said.

Additionally, both clubs hold community service projects in December. Bonita 4-H collected new, unwrapped toys that will be donated to children in Santa Maria, and Vineyard 4-H held an Operation Candy Drive, packaging 45 pounds of candy for servicemen and women overseas.

4H club
The Vineyard 4-H Club held an Operation Candy Drive, packaging 45 pounds of candy for servicemen and women overseas. (Vineyard 4-H Club photo)

Bonita also participates in a Secret Santa project each year. Children are chosen off of the angel tree and members meet to shop together for the gifts.

“It’s one of the best committees to serve on,” said Cora Knowles, vice president of Bonita 4-H. “We get so much joy out of knowing that those kids will wake up to some things that they really want on Christmas.”

“Community service is a huge part of 4-H," Bonita 4-H community leader Heathyr Knowles said. "It teaches our young people about giving back and to look for ways that they can help right here at home."

Click here to contact a 4-H club near you.

— Heathyr Knowles represents the Bonita 4-H Club.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 