Santa Barbara County 4-H Members Gear Up for Exhibit Day

Members of Santa Barbara County 4-H have been grooming their animals and polishing their demonstration skills for the upcoming Santa Barbara County 4-H Exhibit Day at the Santa Maria Fair Park. (Santa Barbara County 4-H photo)
By Santa Barbara County 4-H | May 6, 2015 | 11:41 a.m.

4-Her’s from throughout Santa Barbara County are grooming their animals, sprucing up their showmanship skills, creating displays and information boards and polishing their demonstration skills for the upcoming Santa Barbara County 4-H Exhibit Day on Saturday, May 16 at the Santa Maria Fair Park.

“This is an opportunity for our members to showcase what they have been working on all year. Exhibits range from show animals to table setting and photography skills, flower arranging skills, or raising bees,” said Ron Rivera, organizer of the event this year. “It’s an exciting day and a lot of fun to see these kids shine.”

The public is welcome to attend this free event where novice and experienced exhibitors get a chance to meet and share ideas with other 4-H members.

The Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau will be selling a barbecue lunch during the lunch break to enhance the event for attendees and visitors. In addition, there is a silent auction with lots of exciting things to bid on. All proceeds of the auction benefit Santa Barbara County 4-H Exhibit Day.

“It’s a full service event and the committee has been working hard for the last few months to make sure it’s a learning experience for our members and an opportunity for the public to see what 4-H is all about,” Rivera said. “We are going to have a great day!”

