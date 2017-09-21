Friday, April 13 , 2018, 6:07 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Accountant Among Group Accused of Taking $1.7M in Public Works Department Funds

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo | September 21, 2017 | 5:02 p.m.

A Santa Barbara County accountant is among nine people accused of misappropriating $1.7 million of public funds, forgery and conspiracy, the District Attorney's Office said Thursday. 

"The arrests follow several months of investigation by the District Attorney’s Office after the county Auditor-Controller’s Office noticed suspicious activity in July and attempts to bypass internal control processes," the Santa Barbara County Executive Office said in a statement Thursday.

"Shortly thereafter, the Auditor referred the matter to the District Attorney’s Office for investigation. The alleged fraud potentially involves diversion of about $1.7 million cumulatively over
many years from various funds in the Public Works Department."

Michele Lavin Click to view larger
Michele Lavin (SBSO photos)
Lynn Hogan Click to view larger
Lynn Hogan

The county believes the losses are covered by its insurance, according to the statement. 

Among the eight people arrested, only one is a county employee: Lynn Hogan, a senior level accountant in the Public Works Department, who has been a county employee since 1988, according to Santa Barbara County officials.

 Also arrested were: Michele Lavin, Leanna Harada, Christina Huffman, Michael Anzivino, and Vincent Anzivino, who are residents of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties; Wyoming resident Wendy Puchili; and Merced, California resident Richard Kaplinski, according to the District Attorney's Office. An arrest warrant alleging the same charges was issued for Pennsylvania resident Michael Elliot. 

Leanna Harada Click to view larger
Leanna Harada
Christina Huffman Click to view larger
Christina Huffman (SBSO photos)

Hogan, Lavin, Harada, Huffman, and the Anzivinos were in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail as of Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The District Attorney's Office is expected to file criminal complaints Friday or Monday, and arraignment is scheduled for Monday morning. 

No details were released about the method or time period of the alleged crimes. 

The Auditor-Controller and Public Works Director have been working with the District Attorney's Office since the investigation began, County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato said. 

“We will get to the bottom of this and ensure there is full accountability for those responsible,” Miyasato said in a statement. “We are aware that a criminal charge is an accusation, and any defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”

Michael Anzivino Click to view larger
Michael Anzivino
Vincent Anzivino Click to view larger
Vincent Anzivino (SBSO photos)

The Auditor-Controller's Office and Public Works Department have been reviewing their operations since the suspicious activity was discovered, according to Miyasato's statement. 

“The County will be ordering a forensic audit by an independent accounting firm and a review of internal controls, financial systems and policies,” she said.

“The independent audit will provide us more information to further shore up safeguards and controls as necessary.” 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 