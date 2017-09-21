Santa Barbara County Accountant Among Group Accused of Taking $1.7M in Public Works Department Funds

A Santa Barbara County accountant is among nine people accused of misappropriating $1.7 million of public funds, forgery and conspiracy, the District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

"The arrests follow several months of investigation by the District Attorney’s Office after the county Auditor-Controller’s Office noticed suspicious activity in July and attempts to bypass internal control processes," the Santa Barbara County Executive Office said in a statement Thursday.

"Shortly thereafter, the Auditor referred the matter to the District Attorney’s Office for investigation. The alleged fraud potentially involves diversion of about $1.7 million cumulatively over

many years from various funds in the Public Works Department."

The county believes the losses are covered by its insurance, according to the statement.

Among the eight people arrested, only one is a county employee: Lynn Hogan, a senior level accountant in the Public Works Department, who has been a county employee since 1988, according to Santa Barbara County officials.

Also arrested were: Michele Lavin, Leanna Harada, Christina Huffman, Michael Anzivino, and Vincent Anzivino, who are residents of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties; Wyoming resident Wendy Puchili; and Merced, California resident Richard Kaplinski, according to the District Attorney's Office. An arrest warrant alleging the same charges was issued for Pennsylvania resident Michael Elliot.

Hogan, Lavin, Harada, Huffman, and the Anzivinos were in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail as of Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The District Attorney's Office is expected to file criminal complaints Friday or Monday, and arraignment is scheduled for Monday morning.

No details were released about the method or time period of the alleged crimes.

The Auditor-Controller and Public Works Director have been working with the District Attorney's Office since the investigation began, County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato said.

“We will get to the bottom of this and ensure there is full accountability for those responsible,” Miyasato said in a statement. “We are aware that a criminal charge is an accusation, and any defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”

The Auditor-Controller's Office and Public Works Department have been reviewing their operations since the suspicious activity was discovered, according to Miyasato's statement.

“The County will be ordering a forensic audit by an independent accounting firm and a review of internal controls, financial systems and policies,” she said.

“The independent audit will provide us more information to further shore up safeguards and controls as necessary.”

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.