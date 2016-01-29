Santa Barbara County Action Network Receives $7,500 Grant from Fund for Santa Barbara

The Fund for Santa Barbara awarded a $7,500 grant to Santa Barbara County Action Network Jan. 4, 2016, to support the organization as it addresses environmental, social justice and civic engagement issues.

“We appreciate the generous support from the Fund for Santa Barbara,” said SBCAN Executive Director Ken Hough. “This award will help us with our mission to promote social and economic justice, to preserve our environmental and agricultural resources and to create sustainable communities.”

During 2016, SBCAN plans to develop initiatives and seek implementation funding in the following areas:

» Healthy communities coalition, building on the State of California’s Health in all Policies Program

» Bicycle and pedestrian safety in North County, seeking to emulate similar initiatives in South Coast, and building on the Santa Barbara Bike Coalition’s plan to retain staff in North County

» Risks from transport of highly volatile oil to the proposed Phillips 66 rail terminal

» Community Choice for Clean Energy

» Promotions to raise the minimum wage

» Promotion of even-year local elections to help ensure more voter participation.

For more information about SBCAN, visit www.sbcan.org, email [email protected] or call 805.563.0463.

— Ken Hough is the executive director of the Santa Barbara County Action Network.