Santa Barbara County ADMHS Awarded $150,000 Training Grant

The Santa Barbara County Department of Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services (ADMHS) has been awarded a $150,000 training grant from the California Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development (OSHPD), pending approval by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

The purpose of the grant is to strengthen the skills and retention of people with “lived experience” — consumers, family members and caregivers — working in the public mental health system.

ADMHS employs approximately 40 full-time equivalent (FTE) mental health consumers and family members in civil service and contracted positions. In addition, 16 community-based providers throughout Santa Barbara County have expressed an interest in having staff members participate in the training program.

For more information, please call Suzanne Grimmesey, MFT, 886-5403.

— Suzanne Grimmesey is the chief strategy officer for Santa Barbara County ADMHS.