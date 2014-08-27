Santa Barbara County ADMHS Hosting Free Medi-Cal Enrollment Event in Carpinteria

The Santa Barbara County Department of Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services will host a free Medi-Cal enrollment event in Carpinteria from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6.

It will be held at Carpinteria Community Church, 1111 Vallecito Road.

The event is open to the public.

Certified enrollment counselors who speak English and Spanish will provide information, answer questions and assist individuals to quickly enroll in Medi-Cal.

Free pizza will be available. A drawing for gift cards will be held every half hour.

For more information, please call Nancy Pludé at 805.884.6896.