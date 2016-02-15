Santa Barbara County Adopts Healthy Eating Active Living Resolution

Santa Barbara County recently became the second county in California to adopt a Healthy Eating Active Living (HEAL) Resolution. The HEAL resolution conveys the County's commitment to promote and support these efforts in order to foster healthy lifestyles for community residents.

The HEAL campaign is dedicated to reversing the epidemics of obesity and chronic disease by working to create communities and workplaces where healthy choices are readily available and easy to make.

The HEAL campaign also builds awareness among county and city officials about the role of the physical environment in promoting healthy habits and provides an array of practical supports in adopting and implementing policies that make it easier for residents to engage in healthy behaviors.

HEAL resolutions have been adopted by 180 cities in California, including the cities of Lompoc and Santa Barbara. The only other county in California that has passed a HEAL resolution is Stanislaus County.

The HEAL resolution was sponsored by Supervisor Lavagnino and Supervisor Carbajal. There are other local initiatives to promote healthy communities including the Santa Barbara County Food Action Plan.

To learn more about the healthy eating and active living interventions in Santa Barbara County, visit www.LiveWellSBC.org.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.