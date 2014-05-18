Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 8:03 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Advised: More Wind on the Way

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | May 18, 2014

Get ready for more wind.

That’s the word from the National Weather Service, which issued a wind advisory that will be in effect from 6 p.m Sunday until 3 a.m. Monday.

Northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph — with gusts to 45 mph — are expected to develop over the Santa Ynez range Sunday evening, forecasters said.

On the South Coast, it should be slightly calmer — 15 to 25 mph winds, with gusts to 35 mph.

Drivers, especially of high-profile vehicles, were warned that the windy conditions will make travel more difficult, especially below canyons and passes and along major highways such as 101, 154 and 192.

Temperatures Sunday and Monday were expected in the high 70s near the coast, and several degrees warmer inland.

Things should cool down by Tuesday and Wednesday, when there actually is a chance of drizzle in the forecast.

Then it’s back to the mid-70s by the Memorial Day weekend.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton

