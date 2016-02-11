Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 8:19 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Agencies Pursuing Additional State Water Deliveries

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | February 11, 2016 | 6:12 p.m.

The city of Santa Maria and three other water purveyors want to get additional State Water Project deliveries to increase their “drought buffer,” a move initially supported by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

Santa Barbara County has been importing water for decades through the Central Coast Water Authority, and the area “suspended” rights to a portion of those deliveries in the 1980s.

Now, four agencies want to get back that 12,214 acre-feet per year in addition to the county’s current deliveries of 45,468 acre-feet per year.

Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Solvang and the Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District Improvement District No. 1 are seeking the additional water, according to the CCWA.

The supervisors agreed to send a letter to the Department of Water Resources asking about re-acquiring that suspended water.

Because of the way the water is categorized, as a drought buffer, it will cost about $150 per acre-foot, and be much cheaper than other imported water.  

The proposal represents a 27-percent increase in State Water and a 2-percent increase in costs, county staff said.

The one-time costs will be around $33 million, including $27 million to the DWR, according to the CCWA, and will only be split between the participating agencies.

Santa Maria wants most of it — 10,814 acre-feet per year — and isn’t sure how it will pay for the up-front costs, Mayor Alice Patino said at the supervisors meeting.

Importing high-quality water reduces the use of water softeners and salt into groundwater basins, she said in support of the extra water.

As local reservoir levels dropped, the water allocations from Lake Cachuma dropped to zero while State Water deliveries stayed at 10-15 percent, said Kevin Walsh from the Santa Ynez River Conservation District Improvement District No. 1.

“It’s that reliability we’re after,” he said.

For the Santa Ynez River area, desalination, recycled water and other options aren’t affordable or possible, so additional imported water is the best option to increase the supply, he said.

CCWA started a supplemental water purchase program in 2014 to buy out-of-area water supplies and bring them in-county through State Water Project pipes, but this water will come directly from the State Water Project itself and cost a tenth of that purchased water.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

