Santa Barbara County Agencies Send Strike Teams to Silverado Fire in Orange County

Santa Barbara County fire agencies have sent two strike teams down to the Silverado Fire burning in eastern Orange County.

The Silverado Fire broke out in the Cleveland National Forest on Friday morning and burned 1,600 acres by Saturday night, causing evacuation orders to be issued for the Silverado Canyon Road area.

A five-engine strike team from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department was send down Friday night, public information officer Mike Eliason said.

The 18-or-so people were joined by a battalion chief.

A multiagency strike team from Santa Barbara County left on Sunday, which included brush fire trucks from several fire departments, including Santa Barbara City Fire, Montecito Fire Protection District, Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, Lompoc Fire and Vandenberg Fire.

The Silverado Fire had about 738 personnel on site, 10 helicopters in use and five fixed-wing aircraft as of Saturday night.

Hot, dry weather is expected throughout Southern California for the weekend and early next week.

High temperatures are forecast for Santa Barbara County through Tuesday, and a red flag warning with high fire danger has been issued for the Santa Ynez Mountains through Sunday night.

Temperatures will be in the high 80s for Santa Barbara through Tuesday and then the mid-80s for the rest of the week.

The heat wave could break 100 degrees in the Santa Ynez Valley on Sunday, and it’s forecasted to be high 90s through Tuesday.

The National Weather Service also has issued a high surf advisory for the coming week, with the possibility of rip currents on local beaches due to the swells from Hurricane Odile moving off Mexico.

