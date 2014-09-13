Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 5:30 am | Light Rain 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Agencies Send Strike Teams to Silverado Fire in Orange County

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | September 13, 2014 | 8:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara County fire agencies have sent two strike teams down to the Silverado Fire burning in eastern Orange County.

The Silverado Fire broke out in the Cleveland National Forest on Friday morning and burned 1,600 acres by Saturday night, causing evacuation orders to be issued for the Silverado Canyon Road area.

A five-engine strike team from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department was send down Friday night, public information officer Mike Eliason said.

The 18-or-so people were joined by a battalion chief.

A multiagency strike team from Santa Barbara County left on Sunday, which included brush fire trucks from several fire departments, including Santa Barbara City Fire, Montecito Fire Protection DistrictCarpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, Lompoc Fire and Vandenberg Fire.

The Silverado Fire had about 738 personnel on site, 10 helicopters in use and five fixed-wing aircraft as of Saturday night.

Hot, dry weather is expected throughout Southern California for the weekend and early next week.

High temperatures are forecast for Santa Barbara County through Tuesday, and a red flag warning with high fire danger has been issued for the Santa Ynez Mountains through Sunday night.

Temperatures will be in the high 80s for Santa Barbara through Tuesday and then the mid-80s for the rest of the week.

The heat wave could break 100 degrees in the Santa Ynez Valley on Sunday, and it’s forecasted to be high 90s through Tuesday.

The National Weather Service also has issued a high surf advisory for the coming week, with the possibility of rip currents on local beaches due to the swells from Hurricane Odile moving off Mexico. 

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 