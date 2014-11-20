Santa Barbara County Agencies Stage Ebola Preparedness Drill

How would Santa Barbara County handle a case of Ebola?

Public Health officials, hospitals and emergency responders participated in an extensive preparedness drill Thursday to test out its infectious disease protocols.

There are written plans, but this was the chance to test it out, said Susan Klein-Rothschild with the county Public Health Department.

“Because there is a very real possibility that we could have someone with an infectious disease like Ebola, we need to be prepared,” she said.

The drill examined what to do, and how, in the case of a suspected patient. That includes having questions to ask during screening, the county health officer making decisions about transportation and quarantining the patient and other exposed people, and testing out protective gear and equipment for health-care workers.

AMR prepared an ambulance with protective equipment, to make sure there’s no contamination in the case of infectious disease patients, and emergency responders donned protective suits to transport a mock patient to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Thursday morning’s drill.

The hospital prepared to accept the patient, and other units prepared to take and ship specimens to the appropriate labs for Ebola testing.

Klein-Rothschild said there were many lessons learned from the drill, and the county agencies will be following up on those things to become even more prepared, including a focus on communications, sharing information between agencies and developing protocols for people who had to be isolated or quarantined.

“We practiced and talked about what to do with other family members if there is a suspected Ebola case," she said. "The health officer needs to make determinations about what’s appropriate.”

Any place someone is quarantined or isolated needs to be a secure, safe, comfortable place, she said.

The Public Health Department, American Medical Response, County Fire, some health-care centers and all five of the county's hospitals participated in the four-hour drill, including Marian Regional Medical Center, Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

At Lompoc, the staff coordinated the arrival for a mock Ebola patient, who came to the emergency department pretending to be a health worker who returned from Liberia recently, spokesperson Nora Wallace said.

"As part of the drill, a second suspected Ebola patient arrived seeking aide at 8 a.m.," she said. "Both patients were taken to decontamination and isolation areas while staff conducted a series of set response procedures, incorporating medical, administrative, environmental services, maintenance and other departments."

Lessons learned from the drill could lead to new equipment purchases and policy changes, LVMC safety officer Jim White said in a statement.

