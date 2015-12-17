Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District Appoints Aeron Arlin Genet As New Director

Advice

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District announced today that Aeron Arlin Genet will be the new District Director and Air Pollution Control Officer.

The District Board of Directors approved her appointment with a unanimous vote at the Thursday meeting. The appointment is the culmination of a search and recruiting process that began in July 2015. Arlin Genet is expected to start at the agency on Jan. 21, 2016, following the January Board meeting.



“We are pleased to make this announcement. Aeron Arlin Genet has a deep understanding of air quality and an outstanding ability to work collaboratively,” said Janet Wolf, Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor and Chair of the District Board of Directors.

“She is a great fit to lead this agency. We know she will excel in fulfilling the District’s mission: to protect the people and the environment of Santa Barbara County from the effects of air pollution,” Wolf said.

Arlin Genet arrives with many years of experience in air quality, and demonstrated leadership in climate action planning and alternative fuels. Arlin Genet joined the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District (SLOAPCD) in 2000, managing policy development, and implementing clean fuels and outreach programs.

In 2002, she was promoted to manager of the SLOAPCD’s Planning, Monitoring, and Outreach Division, a position she has held since. In her tenure as manager, Arlin Genet worked on air quality planning, air quality monitoring, land use planning, and grants programs.

Starting in 2006, she led efforts by San Luis Obispo County agencies and cities to prepare climate change initiatives, and obtained funds for development and implementation of climate action plans for all the jurisdictions.



For almost 10 years, as the founder and current Chair of the Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition, Arlin Genet has secured federal Department of Energy funding for clean vehicles programs for Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties.

The coalition brings together schools, fuel and vehicle providers, the public, and government agencies — including the district — throughout the region.



Arlin Genet noted, “I am excited to bring my experience to the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. I have worked with many of the staff, who have helped the District forge partnerships and create dynamic programs. Once I start, I look forward to us reaching out to industry and community partners as we work together to achieve clean-air goals.”



Prior to working for the SLOAPCD, Arlin Genet served first as an Environmental Issues Coordinator and then as the External Affairs Coordinator for the Western States Petroleum Association, an oil industry trade organization. Previously, Arlin Genet graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a B.S. in Biological Sciences.

Arlin Genet enjoys competitive and recreational running. She and her husband currently live in Los Osos and will be moving to Santa Barbara County.

“Transparency is important to me. I am confident that the District team, with direction from our Board and input from the public and businesses, can craft innovative strategies to accomplish our shared objective: clean air for everyone in Santa Barbara County,” remarked Arlin Genet.