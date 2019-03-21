Pixel Tracker

Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District Unveils New Logo

By Lyz Hoffman for Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District | March 21, 2019 | 7:28 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) has announced a new logo to represent its mission to protect the people and the environment of Santa Barbara County from the effects of air pollution.

The new logo offers a more comprehensive expression of APCD’s vision for clean air in Santa Barbara County.

The design incorporates a spectrum of colors and layers to highlight the county’s dynamic, picturesque topography, and the circular shape lends itself to the variety of platforms APCD uses to share and provide information across print and digital media.

To create the new look for the first time in more than two decades, APCD worked with a Santa Barbara-based company, Irene Hoffman Design.

“We are excited to share our new logo with the community,” said APCD director Aeron Arlin Genet. “It reflects our vision of clean air and showcases how beautifully diverse our landscape is countywide.”

The logo will start appearing on APCD’s website, social media platforms, pool vehicles, and other materials. County residents can follow APCD news on Twitter and Instagram (@OurAirSBC), Nextdoor, and by registering for specific notifications categories on the APCD website www.OurAir.org/subscribe.

The new logo is part of recent efforts by APCD to build on community understanding of the agency’s mission and programs, and seek feedback on how the agency can best provide updated news and information to Santa Barbara County residents.

As part of that process, APCD is working on revamping its website to freshen the look and improve the content and functionality.

Community membes are urged to complete a quick survey by Friday, March 29, to share their ideas on what website changes would be most useful. Visit English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BTPNCBQ; Español: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HMPTGC2.

— Lyz Hoffman for Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.

 

