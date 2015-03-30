Friday, April 6 , 2018, 1:46 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County, AMEC Foster Wheeler Win Award for Goleta Beach Project EIR

By Lael Wageneck for Santa Barbara County | March 30, 2015 | 12:12 p.m.

Santa Barbara County and AMEC Foster Wheeler have won the Outstanding Environmental Analysis Document Award from the Association of Environmental Professionals for the environmental impact report for the Goleta Beach County Park Project.

The award is given to an agency or firm publishing an outstanding environmental analysis or assessment. Documents are judged on the basis of completeness, organization, writing and presentation, summary, unique methodology and public involvement. Santa Barbara County and AMEC Foster Wheeler received the award on March 23 during the AEP’s annual state conference.

Goleta Beach County Park provides coastal access and no-cost recreation opportunities for over 1.5 million visitors annually. The goal of the project is to protect the park from erosion and storm damage and support the California Coastal Commission’s vision of a California coast that is “available for all to enjoy through thousands of public accessways to and along the shoreline, a completed California Coastal Trail, a well-supported network of parks and open spaces, and a wide range of visitor-serving facilities, including lower cost campgrounds, hostels and hotels.”

The award-winning EIR concluded that permanently retaining approximately 1,200 linear feet of existing buried rock revetments would have insignificant adverse impacts to coastal processes at Goleta Beach County Park and down-coast beaches in the foreseeable future. The EIR also noted the revetment has done a superior job of protecting the beach and various public facilities, including restrooms, parking lots, the children’s play area, the bike bath, and utility lines. Santa Barbara County anticipates the Goleta Beach County Park Project will be heard before the Coastal Commission meeting, which will take place May 13-15 in Santa Barbara.

“I am so pleased that the Goleta Beach County Park Project EIR received this award," Board of Supervisors chairwoman Janet Wolf said. "I want to thank our County Planning & Development staff and AMEC Foster Wheeler for their diligent work on this very important document; this EIR was instrumental in aiding the Board of Supervisors in our decision on the best approach for the management of Goleta Beach County Park."

Click here for more information on the Goleta Beach County Park Project.

— Lael Wageneck is a public engagement coordinator for Santa Barbara County.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 