Santa Barbara County, AMEC Foster Wheeler Win Award for Goleta Beach Project EIR

Santa Barbara County and AMEC Foster Wheeler have won the Outstanding Environmental Analysis Document Award from the Association of Environmental Professionals for the environmental impact report for the Goleta Beach County Park Project.

The award is given to an agency or firm publishing an outstanding environmental analysis or assessment. Documents are judged on the basis of completeness, organization, writing and presentation, summary, unique methodology and public involvement. Santa Barbara County and AMEC Foster Wheeler received the award on March 23 during the AEP’s annual state conference.

Goleta Beach County Park provides coastal access and no-cost recreation opportunities for over 1.5 million visitors annually. The goal of the project is to protect the park from erosion and storm damage and support the California Coastal Commission’s vision of a California coast that is “available for all to enjoy through thousands of public accessways to and along the shoreline, a completed California Coastal Trail, a well-supported network of parks and open spaces, and a wide range of visitor-serving facilities, including lower cost campgrounds, hostels and hotels.”

The award-winning EIR concluded that permanently retaining approximately 1,200 linear feet of existing buried rock revetments would have insignificant adverse impacts to coastal processes at Goleta Beach County Park and down-coast beaches in the foreseeable future. The EIR also noted the revetment has done a superior job of protecting the beach and various public facilities, including restrooms, parking lots, the children’s play area, the bike bath, and utility lines. Santa Barbara County anticipates the Goleta Beach County Park Project will be heard before the Coastal Commission meeting, which will take place May 13-15 in Santa Barbara.

“I am so pleased that the Goleta Beach County Park Project EIR received this award," Board of Supervisors chairwoman Janet Wolf said. "I want to thank our County Planning & Development staff and AMEC Foster Wheeler for their diligent work on this very important document; this EIR was instrumental in aiding the Board of Supervisors in our decision on the best approach for the management of Goleta Beach County Park."

— Lael Wageneck is a public engagement coordinator for Santa Barbara County.