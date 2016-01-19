Santa Barbara County Animal Welfare Agencies to Offer Free Feline Spay, Neuter Services in February

Pets

February is the time of year for showing your loved ones how much they mean to you, so show your furry feline friend some love by scheduling a free spay or neuter appointment in the month of inset}

As an added bonus, cats that are spayed or neutered in February will receive a free microchip.

One unaltered male cat and his offspring can contribute as many as 420,000 kittens over the course of a seven-year span. By spaying or neutering your cats or kittens, you will help prevent the birth of unwanted animals and decrease populations in local animal shelters.

Altering cats also significantly reduces the risk of mammary and testicular cancers.

Don't miss your chance to get your furry valentine a "Snip N Chip" appointment today. To schedule an appointment, pet owners should call one of the following organizations:

» Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Santa Maria Animal Center: 805.934.6968

» Santa Maria Valley Humane Society: 805.349.3435

» Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society: 805.688.8224

» Santa Barbara Humane Society: 805.964.4777

» VIVA (Volunteers for Inter-Valley Animals): 805.735.6741

» C.A.R.E. 4Paws: 805.968.2273

The above organizations and the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation are part of the Responsible Pet Ownership Alliance, a coalition of Santa Barbara County animal welfare agencies, shelters and nonprofit organizations working collaboratively to both promote responsible pet ownership and ensure that affordable spay and neuter services are available countywide.

Show your love and take advantage of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department's "Snip N Chip" campaign.

For more information, please contact the Project PetSafe Team at 805.934.6968.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.