Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, UCSB Artists to Illuminate I.V. With Light-Based Art

The Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, along with UC Santa Barbara, announces LightWorks: Isla Vista, an event that will take place from May 19-21, 2016, in downtown Isla Vista.

A competition for public light-based artworks in downtown I.V. was held and a distinguished panel of jurors selected projects to be produced by the following award-winning artists: Madeline Berger, Jamie Birkett, Weslie Ching, Kym Cochran, Chad “Fez” Gaetz, Udo Gyene, Mitchell Jakubka, John Lawrence, Danial Nord, Marco Pinter, Tai Rodrig, Jonathan Smith, Fernando Tapia, Denise Torres, Ethan Turpin, Scotty Slade Wagner and Shannon Willis.

Artists responded to a request for proposals to create temporary sculptural installations designed to transform the central parks of downtown I.V. into illuminated spaces for art, performance and evening engagement by the community.

Artists who employ light-emitting technologies as a medium in the creation of site-specific or free-standing installations will present their works at the opening ceremony of LightWorks: Isla Vista May 19.

LightWorks: Isla Vista is part of a long-term community improvement effort led by a strategic group of partners and agencies, including the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission; Office of the 3rd Supervisorial District and County Sheriff; UC Santa Barbara Visual and Public Arts; Santa Barbara Foundation; Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District; Isla Vista Community Network; UCSB Materials Research Laboratory and the Santa Barbara Center for Art, Science and Technology.

Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr said, “We are excited about the high caliber of artists who are presenting their light-based artworks in I.V. LightWorks is an innovative project that we believe will inspire the campus, county, and community.”

LightWorks: Isla Vista Schedule of Events

Thursday, May 19

» 5-6:50 p.m.: Public presentation by artists of LightWorks, Embarcadero Hall, 935 Embarcadero del Norte, I.V.

» 7-9 p.m.: Artist opening ceremony and reception, 976 Embarcadero del Mar, I.V.

Friday, May 20

» 7:30-11 p.m.: LightWorks illumination and live jazz and dance performances, I.V. central park locations

Saturday, May 21

» 4-7 p.m.: Isla Vista conference art exhibition and reception, 970 Embarcadero del Mar, I.V.

» 8-11 p.m.: LightWorks illumination and live jazz and dance performances throughout I.V. central park locations

For more information regarding LightWorks: Isla Vista, contact Maiza Hixson, chief curator of the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, at 805.568.3994

or Kim Yasuda, artistic director of LightWorks: Isla Vista at 805.895.2253.

For updates about the event, visit www.arts.ucsb.edu/lightworksiv/LightWorks.

— Lael Wageneck is the public engagement coordinator for the County of Santa Barbara.