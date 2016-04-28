Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 2:41 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, UCSB Artists to Illuminate I.V. With Light-Based Art

By Lael Wageneck for the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission | April 28, 2016 | 1:25 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, along with UC Santa Barbara, announces LightWorks: Isla Vista, an event that will take place from May 19-21, 2016, in downtown Isla Vista.

A competition for public light-based artworks in downtown I.V. was held and a distinguished panel of jurors selected projects to be produced by the following award-winning artists: Madeline Berger, Jamie Birkett, Weslie Ching, Kym Cochran, Chad “Fez” Gaetz, Udo Gyene, Mitchell Jakubka, John Lawrence, Danial Nord, Marco Pinter, Tai Rodrig, Jonathan Smith, Fernando Tapia, Denise Torres, Ethan Turpin, Scotty Slade Wagner and Shannon Willis. 

Artists responded to a request for proposals to create temporary sculptural installations designed to transform the central parks of downtown I.V. into illuminated spaces for art, performance and evening engagement by the community.

Artists who employ light-emitting technologies as a medium in the creation of site-specific or free-standing installations will present their works at the opening ceremony of LightWorks: Isla Vista May 19.

LightWorks: Isla Vista is part of a long-term community improvement effort led by a strategic group of partners and agencies, including the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission; Office of the 3rd Supervisorial District and County Sheriff; UC Santa Barbara Visual and Public Arts; Santa Barbara FoundationIsla Vista Recreation and Parks DistrictIsla Vista Community NetworkUCSB Materials Research Laboratory and the Santa Barbara Center for Art, Science and Technology.

Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr said, “We are excited about the high caliber of artists who are presenting their light-based artworks in I.V. LightWorks is an innovative project that we believe will inspire the campus, county, and community.”

LightWorks: Isla Vista Schedule of Events

Thursday, May 19

» 5-6:50 p.m.: Public presentation by artists of LightWorks, Embarcadero Hall, 935 Embarcadero del Norte, I.V.

» 7-9 p.m.: Artist opening ceremony and reception, 976 Embarcadero del Mar, I.V.

Friday, May 20

» 7:30-11 p.m.: LightWorks illumination and live jazz and dance performances, I.V. central park locations 

Saturday, May 21

» 4-7 p.m.: Isla Vista conference art exhibition and reception, 970 Embarcadero del Mar, I.V.

» 8-11 p.m.: LightWorks illumination and live jazz and dance performances throughout I.V. central park locations

For more information regarding LightWorks: Isla Vista, contact Maiza Hixson, chief curator of the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, at 805.568.3994
or Kim Yasuda, artistic director of LightWorks: Isla Vista at 805.895.2253.

For updates about the event, visit www.arts.ucsb.edu/lightworksiv/LightWorks.

Lael Wageneck is the public engagement coordinator for the County of Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 