Authorities Seize Huge Stash of Drugs, Contraband from Santa Barbara County Jail Housing Unit

Santa Barbara County sheriff's custody deputies found an array of illegal narcotics and other prohibited items inside a County Jail housing unit this week in what could be the largest such seizure in the facility's history.
The contraband — with an estimated value of $15,000 to $20,000 "in a custody setting" — was discovered Tuesday when jail personnel conducted a search of the housing unit, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.
An inmate, Dylan Sulit-Swalley, 30, of Santa Barbara, was removed from the housing unit, thoroughly search, and the contraband items were found on his person, Hoover said.
Suit-Swally was booked on charges of bringing drugs into a jail and bringing drugs into a jail for sale.
He is not eligible for bail due to a parole hold, Hoover said.
"This was likely the largest seizure of contraband in Santa Barbara County sheriff’s custody history," Hoover said.
The items seized included:
» A cell phone.
» An altered cell phone charger.
» USB AC Apple charger block.
» A USB cable.
» A vape.
» Two vials of THC concentrate.
» Three full THC concentrate cartridges for the vape.
» A lighter.
» Two syringes containing heroin.
» 31 Adderall pills
» 3 Buprenorphine pills.
» 8.7 grams of tobacco.
» 4.0 grams of methamphetamine.
» 4.4 grams of heroin
» Several suspected Ecstasy pills.
» 16.4 grams of crushed Adderall pills.
» Two Torx drill bit/suspected to remove floor drains to hide contraband.
» A large rubber band tie-off to inject heroin.
» One piece of foil used to heat the heroin.
