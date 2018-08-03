Authorities Seize Huge Stash of Drugs, Contraband from Santa Barbara County Jail Housing Unit

Items found have an estimated in-custody value of $15,000-$20,000; Dylan Sulit-Swalley being held without bail

Santa Barbara County sheriff's custody deputies found an array of illegal narcotics and other prohibited items inside a County Jail housing unit this week in what could be the largest such seizure in the facility's history.

The contraband — with an estimated value of $15,000 to $20,000 "in a custody setting" — was discovered Tuesday when jail personnel conducted a search of the housing unit, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

An inmate, Dylan Sulit-Swalley, 30, of Santa Barbara, was removed from the housing unit, thoroughly search, and the contraband items were found on his person, Hoover said.

Suit-Swally was booked on charges of bringing drugs into a jail and bringing drugs into a jail for sale.

He is not eligible for bail due to a parole hold, Hoover said.

"This was likely the largest seizure of contraband in Santa Barbara County sheriff’s custody history," Hoover said.

The items seized included:

» A cell phone.

» An altered cell phone charger.

» USB AC Apple charger block.

» A USB cable.

» A vape.

» Two vials of THC concentrate.

» Three full THC concentrate cartridges for the vape.

» A lighter.

» Two syringes containing heroin.

» 31 Adderall pills

» 3 Buprenorphine pills.

» 8.7 grams of tobacco.

» 4.0 grams of methamphetamine.

» 4.4 grams of heroin

» Several suspected Ecstasy pills.

» 16.4 grams of crushed Adderall pills.

» Two Torx drill bit/suspected to remove floor drains to hide contraband.

» A large rubber band tie-off to inject heroin.

» One piece of foil used to heat the heroin.

