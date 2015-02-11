Santa Barbara County Awaits Ruling on Trout Stocking in Lake Cachuma

Whatever the outcome, organizers of the annual spring fishing derby hope anglers will continue helping raise funds for the nature center

For the first time in 20 years, the annual spring Trout Derby at Lake Cachuma in the Santa Ynez Valley will have to be called the Fish Derby.

There aren’t enough trout to keep the namesake.

The change is subtle, but to hundreds who participate in the biggest fishing contest at Santa Barbara County’s only freshwater lake, taking trout out of the equation is a significant blow to the contest and possibly to public interest.

Fewer participants means fewer campers and a dent in dollars coming into the County Parks Department.

But the county’s hands are tied until the California Department of Fish & Wildlife issues the proper permit to continue stocking trout — a practice the county was forced to discontinue in March 2014 when state officials found out the county was planting the fish without documented permission, according to county deputy parks director Paddy Langlands.

The state is evaluating whether stocking the manmade lake with rainbow trout could adversely impact federally endangered species such as the Southern California steelhead trout.

A decision could come later this month, but even a positive result might not leave the county enough time before fish-stocking season ends in April.

And having no permit could tack another hit onto Lake Cachuma’s visitor numbers, already suffering as the drought and a 30-day boat quarantine rule keep some people away.

Whatever the outcome, organizers of the fishing derby will move ahead, hoping anglers will continue helping to raise $50,000 during the largest fundraiser for the lake’s Neal Taylor Nature Center.

***

Why the county can’t stock Lake Cachuma involves a lawsuit filed by environmental groups against the state agency in 2006.

The beef being that while the county had been stocking the lake with trout alongside California Fish & Wildlife for more than 40 years, the practices weren’t complying with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).

CEQA requires state and local agencies to publicly identify potential environmental impacts of projects, and, until that time, California Fish & Wildlife stocking hadn’t been forced to abide by those rules, said John O’Brien, a senior environmental scientist with the agency’s inland fisheries program.

When a Sacramento Superior Court sided with environmentalists, California Fish & Wildlife, in collaboration with its federal counterpart, began the lengthy process of reevaluating each of its hatchery operations to issue private stocking permits for the first time.

O’Brien said the state stopped stocking Lake Cachuma in 2010 in anticipation of a review.

The county wasn’t told to stop, so it continued stocking, Langlands said, until someone reported its violation last year.

California Fish & Wildlife is currently reviewing the lake’s pre-stocking evaluation, which should determine if protected fish species in the Santa Ynez River could be negatively impacted by planting trout, O’Brien said.

At least three or four federally endangered species — including the steelhead trout and California red-legged frog — are on the state’s list of concerns.

O’Brien said Lake Casitas in nearby Ventura County is awaiting a stocking permit for similar reasons.

“We believe we are close,” he said of Lake Cachuma’s evaluation. “If we determine that there’s going to be substantial impacts to sensitive species, then we would not issue a private stocking permit. Not only would we not stock fish, we would have to deny a request from them. We have to be very careful.”

***

The county contends decades of stocking failed to cause any significant impact to native steelhead downstream of the lake's dam.

Lake Cachuma has been stocking triploid (sterile) rainbow trout the last couple years, about five or six total tons of them planted 4,000 pounds at a time throughout the year, Langlands said.

County parks sets aside $80,000 to $90,000 for the practice annually, hoping to attract families to fish, boat, kayak or hike at one of only two county camping parks.

Last year those visitors helped Lake Cachuma bring in $2.73 million, according to Langlands, so the permit holdup is particularly unwelcome.

“We definitely see a big spike when they know (trout) plants happen,” he said. “The more people we can get to the lake to fish, the more people who want to camp. The more people who visit Lake Cachuma, the more services we provide to the community. If they give us the go ahead that we could … we would do everything we could to do more stocking.”

And if the state doesn’t issue a permit?

“Obviously, it’s something that we’re going to keep pushing,” Langlands said. “It’s important for us to keep stocking and get people back to the lake in bigger numbers. I think a lot of locals think that it’s the county that has said we’re not going to stock anymore. The state has to do work to give us the permit.

“The county is ready to stock.”

***

The county may be ready to stock, but officials told Fish Derby organizers not to count on it.

Julie McDonald, executive director of the Neal Taylor Nature Center at the lake, said trout would take a backseat for the first time during the 20th annual event the weekend of April 18.

Close to 1,000 adults and children turn out to fish and participate in activities, which raise money so the nonprofit can offer free nature-centric programs and arts and crafts for kids.

“The stocking is so important for the lake on so many levels,” McDonald said. “Folks have been coming up here for years fishing the soft trout. People camp the whole weekend. We’re hoping that it will still be a fun family event.”

She said the Fish Derby has increased its prize pool amount higher than ever to entice fishermen, who will be rewarded for catching catfish, carp, trout, bass and more. Typically, organizers would tag more than 200 trout and offer special perks for reeling them in.

Just this year, she said more than 15,000 children, families and campers visited the nature center for its programs, and she hopes to keep those numbers up.

“It’s a huge, huge deal for us,” she said. “This fundraiser really makes it so we can continue doing all these things.”

