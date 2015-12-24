Santa Barbara County Bar Foundation Announces Changes to 2016 Board

Advice

The board for the Santa Barbara County Bar Foundation met for the last meeting of the year Dec. 10, 2015, and selected its incoming executive board for 2016.

New members include Benjamin Feld of Ghitterman, Ghitterman & Feld as president; Christine Kopitzke of SoCal IP Law Group LLP as vice president; Barbara Carroll of Clinkenbeard, Ramsey, Spackman & Clark, LLP as the chief financial officer; Vanessa Kirker of Kirker|Moore, LLP as Secretary; and Renee Fairbanks of Ehlers & Fairbanks as past president.

The board is also pleased to announce the addition of new board members, Cathy Anderson, Maureen Clark, Lauren Joyce, Guneet Kaur, Jill Monthei, Jason Saltoun-Ebin and Cameron Van Tassell.

The Santa Barbara County Bar Foundation is a philanthropic organization dedicated to supporting organizations that provide legal services and/or education to those who cannot afford such services on their own.

For more information about the Santa Barbara County Bar Foundation and its activities, please visit www.sblaw.org/Public/santa-barbara-county-bar-foundation or contact Ben Feld at [email protected].

— Ben Feld represents the Santa Barbara County Bar Foundation.