Santa Barbara County Bar Foundation Hosting Race for Justice 5K on April 11

On April 11 at 8:30 a.m., the Santa Barbara County Bar Foundation will host the Race for Justice 5K.

All proceeds from the event will support the charitable activities of the foundation. The race will begin at Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara.

Would-be participants can sign up on Active.com by clicking here. In addition, there will be day-of-race registration beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Kilometer markers within the race will celebrate key legal decisions in our nation’s history, including Km 1 Marbury v. Madison, Km 2 Brown v. Board of Education, Km 3 Miranda v. Arizona and Km 4 International Shoe v. Washington.

The out-and-back course will run from Leadbetter Beach to Meigs Road and back. The first half of the course is a challenging uphill run, but the second half is all downhill back to Leadbetter Beach. At the finish line, there will be awards and refreshments waiting.