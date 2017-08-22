Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors OKs Emergency Permit to Protect Goleta Beach

Staff directed to prepare an application to California Coastal Commission to retain rock revetments

With a deadline looming, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday authorized staff to submit an emergency coastal-development permit to the California Coastal Commission to protect Goleta Beach Park.

The board voted 4-1, with Supervisor Das Williams opposed, to allow county personnel to send an application and contact easement holders for financial assistance.

After nearly three hours of discussion, the item will return on the board’s agenda in a closed session at a future date.

“I’m going to keep fighting for Goleta Beach,” said Supervisor Janet Wolf, whose district includes the site. “It provides critical public coastal access.”

The application calls for retaining the 948-foot emergency rock revetments along the beach, keeping the 75-foot pier revetment reinforcement and adding rock barricade in front of the Goleta Sanitary District’s sewer vault.

The estimated $7 million project outlines permitting conditions to include long-term revetment monitoring and beach nourishment for a minimum of 10 years.

Williams suggested the alternative to meet with the Goleta Sanitary District and pursue the permit if the sanitary district shares the capital costs of implementing Phase One. His effort was to save monitoring costs.

Phase One is slated to remove a portion of parking lot No. 7 and relocate it landward after long-term monitoring metrics are triggered. Removing parking lot No. 6 and moving it landward is listed as the second option.

The board discussed replacing the rock revetments with a cobble berm, but county staff listed the alternative as “ineffective” because it’s typically destroyed by major storms within a year of installation and has potential impacts to beach habitat.

The cost to remove the rock revetments is more than $700,000, according to a staff report.

The posibility of committing money to the repairs did not sit with some supervisors.

Goleta Beach emergency costs have risen to $12 million since 1994. Park improvements such as the new access bridge, renovated restrooms and rebuilding picnic areas cost the county $5 million.

The annual revenue from Goleta Beach is $250,000, according to a staff report.

“Something has got to change — we can’t continue to throw money,” Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam said. “We need to put some pressure on outside entities to take action.”

Adam suggested the county quitclaim its property back to the state.

Parking spaces are free at Goleta Beach and there is no entry fee for the beach access.

Robin Cederlof, a fifth-generation resident of the Goleta Valley, said the area is critical to the well-being of the community.

“You have to pay for parking to access the beach at UC Santa Barbara and the closest public beach is Haskell's Beach,” Cederlof said. “I understand the frustration of the cost involved — maybe there’s a way to create partnerships with other agencies.”

Staff plans to package an application to the Coastal Commission by Sept. 30. Coastal Commission staff will have 30 days to review the application to determine whether it is complete for processing. The Coastal Commission hearing is anticipated in spring 2018.

The permit isn’t valid until the board approves it, and the $150,000 application is funded from the Parks Committed Fund Balance.

Tuesday’s vote comes almost seven months after the beach was affected by strong wave erosion and high tides.

The severe winter storms caused six to eight feet of sand erosion. The five-year drought also eliminated sand flow and sediment to the beach from nearby streams, according to a staff report prepared by Community Services Department Director George Chapjian.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.