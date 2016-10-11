Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors to Revisit Orcutt Hill Oil Plan

Pacific Coast Energy Co. will have another chance next month to convince the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to approve its proposal to double the number of oil wells on Orcutt Hill.

The supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday to revisit the proposal in November, when they will receive more details about habitat impacts and the drilling limits in the Careaga formation on the site.

The project was rejected in July on a 3-2 vote by the county Planning Commission (Daniel Blough and Larry Ferini opposed), which cited concerns it would result in significant environmental impacts.

The company then appealed the decision.

In the last eight years, Pacific Coast Energy Co. has needed nearly 100 emergency permits from the county due to oil seeps since the company started drilling.

County staff's recommendation to deny the appeal remains a possibility for the supervisors on Nov. 1.

“This is a great project, and it’s important to the North County residents,” said Supervisor Peter Adam, whose district includes the proposed project site. “PCEC has bent over backward to make this project mitigated to the greatest degree possible, and they are not just making the project the best it can be — but attempting to make projects perfect.”

Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf, who cast the lone dissenting vote, said she saw no reason to move forward with the project.

"There are no overriding considerations that I can reasonably adopt," Wolf said. "I've had the unfortunate task of approving the emergency permits ... that just about knocked me off my seat every time."

If approved, the Orcutt Hill Resources Enhancement Plan would double PCEC’S operations, and allow 96 new cyclic-steamed wells and 48 replacement wells, which would be drilled on the property.

The property at 1555 Orcutt Hill Road has 96 wells that already exist.

PCEC made enhancements to the Orcutt Hill project, which were presented to the board.

“We have carefully designed this project to minimize the impact on the site,” said PCEC Chief Executive Officer Randall Breitenbach. “This project will occupy less than .03 percent of Orcutt Hill, which has been a state designated oil and gas facility for over 100 years.”

The ideas raised by the oil company in its appeal included no new oil field well pads; a conservation plan with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to establish a California tiger salamander habitat; and PCEC has funded research on how to enhance the proliferation of Lompoc yerba santa.

Breitenbach said PCEC designed the project to lessen environmental impacts, including reducing air pollution impacts to zero by contributing no new greenhouse gas emissions.

If approved, more than $1.8 million of additional annual property taxes and up to $1.3 billion economic benefits would be added to Santa Barbara County, Breitenbach said.

The project is also slated to create more than 50 new construction and drilling jobs, he said.

More than 40 people requested to speak during the meeting, including a handful of PCEC workers, residents and environmental activists.

The Board of Supervisors' next meeting on the matter is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 1 in Santa Maria at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway.

