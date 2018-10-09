Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Waits on Agricultural Hoop House Review

A snag about regulating agricultural "hoop houses" returned to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, with members deciding to wait to resolve what was dubbed “an understandable misunderstanding.”

The board weighed in on the matter at the request of Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam after his staff became aware the environmental analysis did not include an exemption for hoop houses 20 feet or lower in height as instructed in July 2017.

At that time, the board voted to also study a range of permit options for the structures, including development standards for larger hoop houses, said Bob Nelson, Adam’s chief of staff.

“The problem at this point is what got studied is a limited set of things, which we didn’t ask for it to be studied,” Adam said.

The plastic membranes stretched over hoops increasingly have dotted the landscape throughout the county for growing certain crops such as raspberries, but also have been used by cannabis farmers.

An environmental analysis of hoop houses has reached the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission, but Nelson said the document lacked the full options, including the project alternatives of exempting hoop houses 20 feet tall or lower.

“For me, this is about who runs this place? I’ve alway been told since I’ve been here, the board creates policy and the staff executes it,” Adam said, noting he didn’t vote for the item in July 2017.

He questioned why staff did not follow the board’s direction to study the option of exempting hoop houses 20 feet and shorter.

“This is such an egregious and graphic example that I couldn’t just let it go by,” Adam added.

Still, after an hourlong discussion, Adam joined with his four colleagues to unanimously agree to follow County Counsel Michael Ghizzoni’s advice to avoid action now and wait for the Planning Commission to complete its role in the environmental analysis process.

The matter then will return to the Board of Supervisors, possibly in December.

Before the vote, Planning and Development Director Dianne Black said staff did not provide the consultant with specific enough directions to implement the board’s direction regarding exemptions for hoop houses 20 feet and under

She said she didn’t catch the misunderstanding until the process was so far along with the draft EIR done and the ordinance before the Planning Commission.

“At this point, I think the best path for the board is to allow the Planning Commission to finish its work and provide a recommendation to the board,” Black said.

“This standard process seems like the most direct way at this point to get the matter before your board, and your board would retain full discretion to accept, modify or reject the Planning Commission’s recommendation,” Black added.

The county has wrestled with how to handle hoop houses — whether to treat them as agricultural implements akin to irrigation pipes or if they should be considered structures.

“Just because it’s three-dimensional and resides on the surface of Earth doesn’t mean it’s a structure,” Adam said.

Chairman Das Williams said he wrestled fundamentally and philosophically whether hoop houses should be deemed agricultural tools or structures.

If the board ultimately decides the environmental impact report needs to be recirculated, that likely would take another six months, according to staff estimates

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.