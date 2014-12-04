Friday, June 22 , 2018, 9:48 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Bowl Completes Renovations, Turns to Education Outreach

With the last phase of construction finished, the venue now will focus on giving back to local arts programs

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | December 4, 2014 | 9:24 p.m.

Santa Barbara Bowl employees moved into a bigger, newly completed box office this week, still taken aback by how 20 years of renovations culminated in an improved concert venue drawing more interest than ever from artists and attendees.

With the restoration finally done, along with its $40 million capital fundraising campaign, the Bowl can now focus on its education outreach programs, which took a backseat during the effort to rebuild the venue’s bones.

The Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation — the same nonprofit that raised the renovation funds — this week launched its End-of-Year Giving Campaign and announced plans to pinpoint future fundraising on facility maintenance and improvements and on local arts.

The Education Outreach program that’s been around since 1996 has kicked into high gear, hiring a full-time program director and setting sights on creating a $4 million Education Outreach endowment.

Bowl Executive Director Rick Boller hopes the individuals who so graciously have donated to the program over the years will help establish a larger, more reliable source of income for in-school and after-school activities.

“We’ve now prioritized as an organization to jump into a major gifts campaign,” Boller said. “I think it’ll grow over time.”

Education outreach is currently funded almost entirely by private donations and $1 from every ticket sold for bowl events.

In 2014, 113,000 tickets were sold for 30-plus shows, said Boller, who hoped to raise $1 million toward program outreach.

The outreach program provides a range of support including educational symposiums, after-school programs, donated musical instruments and a robust grant program supporting in-school and after-school music and performing arts opportunities.

The next phase of fundraising for the Santa Barabara Bowl will focus on education outreach, which has included special concerts for local students (as seen in the center picture in the background), according to board member Graham Farrar, left, and Executive Director Rick Boller. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

Pianos on State, Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus All-Schools-Chorus and artist-in-residence programs by rhythmic drummer Cameron Tummel and storyteller Michael Katz are also funded.

This year the bowl also began offering a Community Ticket Subsidy program, which increases access to arts for students by underwriting the cost of concert tickets to shows.

“The more resources we have, the more we’ll do,” said Graham Farrar, a Bowl board member and chair of its education outreach committee. “We like seeing kids sitting in the seats. Everything shows music isn’t just music. The arts mean a lot to people and they mean everything to some people.”

With more donations, the foundation hopes to expand its Instrument Fund, create a new community-wide arts education resource website and to fund a 2015 symposium inviting local performing arts organizations, students, artists and more to share ideas.

The Bowl has been grateful for its patient neighbors, who put up with construction, Boller said. Now the venue wants to return that generosity. 

