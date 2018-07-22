Sunday, July 22 , 2018, 8:45 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Braces for Excessive Heat, Increased Risk of Wildfire

Along with triple-digit temperatures, forecast includes sundowner wind conditions and lower humidities

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | July 22, 2018 | 5:40 p.m.

Scorching hot temperatures are expected to bake Santa Barbara County, beginning Monday and lasting through Thursday. The addition of gusty sundowner winds and low humidities will bring an increased risk of wildfire along the South Coast.

The National Weather Service warns of temperatures as high as 102 degrees most of the week, with a low of 90. The only refuge might be the beaches, where a coastal breeze could keep temperatures to the still-sweltering mid-80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the hottest days, but get ready to kick off the covers at night. The weather service said the heat is not likely to subside much when the sun goes down, with overnight low temperatures ranging from 65 to 70 degrees.

Several days of gusty sundowner winds are forecast through Wednesday, but the weather service said rising temperatures and lowering humidities on Tuesday and Wednesday will bring the potential for critical fire weather conditions those days.

Officials warned that sustained high temperatures can lead to power outages. Southern California Edison customers were urged to conserve energy during evening hours or turn air conditioners to a higher temperature.

Hot temperatures are especially dangerous for the young and elderly, who are susceptible to heat-related illnesses. People without air conditioning and those working outdoors also are vulnerable.

Weather service officials urged people to reschedule strenuous activities for the early morning or late evening, and drink plenty of water and wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

Never leave people or pets in enclosed vehicles, even for a short period of time.

Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

