Departments Note Increased Workload to Implement Cannabis Program in County Budget Workshops

Department heads continued budget presentations at a Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors workshop on Wednesday, and many of them mentioned the increased workload from implementing cannabis-related regulations next year.

The fiscal impacts of new marijuana policies are conspicuously absent from this week’s budget workshops, but will be included in the budget adoption hearings in June, according to the County Executive Office.

At an April 10 meeting, Deputy County Executive Officer Dennis Bozanich said staff expect 100 to 200 permit and license applications in the first year ordinances are in effect.

The county still needs to establish fees and see whether voters approve a tax on cannabis-related operations.

If voters don’t approve the tax, the county has the ability not to operate its cannabis program, Bozanich said.

The county estimates needing an additional 12.5 employee positions for applications and compliance work and 9.5 positions for enforcement, including narcotics unit deputies and a dedicated deputy district attorney, Bozanich said.

At Wednesday’s budget workshop, Planning and Development Director Dianne Black said the department has 94 positions, but expects more work – and staffing needs – next year for cannabis-related permitting, compliance and enforcement programs.

A key challenge this year has been working on the rebuilding process for the Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flow, including assigning case managers for each property manager, Black said.

The department has been digitizing historical microfiche planning records so the public can review them remotely, and is streamlining permitting so more submittals and payments can be made online, she added.

Joe Holland, the clerk-recorder-assessor, said his department’s Elections Division is working on implementing the new state Motor Voter Act, which automatically registers qualified people to vote when they conduct Department of Motor Vehicle transactions, such as applying for a driver’s license, unless they opt out.

His presentation projected 40-percent turnout for the statewide primary election on June 5.

“As there is an increase in voter registration, the turnout percentage is going to go down, but hopefully the number of ballots cast will go up,” Holland said.

The final budget workshop will be held starting at 9 a.m. Friday at the County Administration Building at 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

The supervisors will make final funding decisions and adopt a 2018-19 budget in June.

