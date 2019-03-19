Santa Barbara Supervisors Will Consider $71 Million Capital Projects List During Budget Discussions

The Board Supervisors on Tuesday briefly discussed a list of eight capital projects with estimated costs topping $71 million, and Santa Barbara County staff will present financing options during the upcoming budget hearings.

The projects with “must do” and “should do” priority status include: Main Jail renovations; public safety radio tower enhancements to improve coverage; replacing the Calle Real campus water system; replacing the Santa Barbara historic courthouse roof; upgrading Cachuma Lake Park RV camping infrastructure; building a new Probation Department headquarters; and expanding the Emergency Operations Center.

County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato said all of these projects should be funded, and her office will look at one-time funding and debt service, and bring options back to the Board of Supervisors at budget workshops in the spring.

Main Jail renovations: estimated cost of $24.6 million

General Services Director Janette Pell said the project is proposed in two phases over five years to make American Disability Act modifications that are required, seismic upgrades, modify the housing units and medical/mental health facilities, make security upgrades, address classroom/program space needs, and make repairs.

Renovations will take place in all areas of the Main Jail at 4434 Calle Real, except the Medium Security Facility, the former Honor Farm built in 1960.

Once the Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria opens, some inmates will be moved there and “provide some swing space” for construction in the Main Jail, Pell said.

The new jail opening has been delayed several times, and is now estimated for September.

Phase of the public safety radio tower enhancement project: estimated cost of $2.12 million

Pell said this would be the third phase of projects to enhance radio coverage in the county, by adding or upgrading infrastructure on Figueroa Mountain and Santa Ynez Peak. The improvements should help with coverage in the Santa Ynez Valley, Los Alamos and Cuyama areas, where radio coverage is often spotty, according to the county.

Replacing the water system at the county’s Calle Real campus: estimated cost of $2 million

The 80-year-old system needs an update for the facilities on Calle Real along San Antonio Road and Camino del Remedio. “Failures impact multiple departments — Public Health, Behavioral Wellness, Social Services, Sheriff, Main Jail, and technical service operations, and can shut down a major portion of the entire campus,” according to the county.

Replace the Santa Barbara Historic Courthouse roof: estimated cost of $3.1 million

There have been 75 calls to fix roof leaks in the last 10 years, Pell said.

Renewable energy and efficiency upgrade project: estimated cost of $4.8 million

The county proposes installing a solar energy system, battery storage system and wind energy generation at the Santa Maria Betteravia Complex.

Cachuma Lake County Park infrastructure upgrades: estimated cost of $12 million

The county wants to renovate and reconfigure the RV camping sites, including new concrete pads and electrical supply for newer RV camper requirements, Pell said.

New Probation Department headquarters: estimated cost of $19.5 million

A new 35,000-square-foot headquarters on a county-owned site at Carrillo and Garden streets would consolidate department services into one location, Pell said. The Probation Report & Resource Center and Juvenile Services operate out of the Hollister Avenue Juvenile Hall, while administration and Adult Services work out of the downtown building at 117 E. Carrillo St.

After a new headquarters is built, that Carrillo Street building would be demolished and the county would keep the land for future use, Pell said.

Expand the Emergency Operations Center: estimated cost of $5 million

The facility was built in 2011 and used during the emergency responses for recent disasters including the Refugio Oil Spill, Sherpa Fire, Alamo Fire, Whittier Fire, Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flows.

It includes a large room as a home base for responding agencies, as well as smaller conference rooms and offices. The after-action report on the Thomas Fire and debris flows suggested expanding the facility to include sleeping quarters, a call center space, more parking, and multi-use conference rooms, Pell said.

Pell said the proposed public safety radio replacement project, estimated at $48.7 million to update equipment countywide, will be considered for separate funding options from the rest of the list.

