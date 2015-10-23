Santa Barbara County CattleWomen to Host Fall Harvest Fundraiser for Agriculture Scholarships

Advice

The Santa Barbara County CattleWomen will host a Fall Harvest FUNdraiser Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015, at the Branquinho Ranch in Los Alamos to raise money for their scholarship program which helps local agricultural groups and students continue their education in agriculture.

The CattleWomen will put on a sorting event as well as cow chip bingo, craft and game booths and a barbecue lunch. This event is family friendly.

The Branquinho family have graciously allowed the CattleWomen to host this event at their ranch in Los Alamos, which is home to five-time world champion steer wrestler Luke Branquinho. The Branquinho Ranch is located at 3700 Highway 135.

The deadline to sign up for the sorting event is Nov. 6. To register, call Brandy Branquinho at 805.344.4565 or email [email protected] for entry forms.

If you would like to have a craft booth or donate to the silent auction, email Raiza Giorgi [email protected].

— Raiza Giorgi represents the Santa Barbara County CattleWomen.