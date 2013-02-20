Friday, April 20 , 2018, 7:10 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Local News

County CEO Confirms She’s in Talks for Orange County Job

Chandra Wallar notified members of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in an email

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | February 20, 2013 | 11:18 p.m.

Santa Barbara County CEO Chandra Wallar has confirmed to members of the Board of Supervisors that she is in talks to take the CEO post in Orange County.

Wallar sent an email Tuesday, less than 20 minutes before the start of the board meeting, to all five supervisors with the subject “Orange County” and a link to a story by Voice of OC, a nonprofit investigative news site based in Orange County.

In the email, Wallar said she wanted to give supervisors, who apparently had been in the dark about her possible departure, a “heads-up” on the article’s appearance.

“Although the discussion is taking place, there has not been an open session to approve any agreement,” she said in the email.

Reached for comment Wednesday, Wallar said she was “unable to discuss Orange County at this time.”

Wallar has been CEO in Santa Barbara County for the past two and a half years.

Board chairman Salud Carbajal spoke with Noozhawk briefly Wednesday, but said he couldn’t comment on Wallar’s situation.

“Now that we’ve learned that she applied, we’ll wait to hear from CEO Wallar,” he said. “There’s not much I can say because this is still considered a personnel matter.”

Wallar began her tenure with the county in 2010, in the middle of one of the bleakest budget sessions in county history. Since then, she’s grappled with everything from the county’s dysfunctional Department of Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services, unfunded pension liabilities, and labor negotiations and a hiring freeze in an attempt to curb costs.

Wallar succeeded CEO Mike Brown, who had been at the county’s helm since 1996, and retired in 2010.

Wallar moved from San Diego County, where she had served since 1999 as deputy chief administrative officer and group general manager for the county’s Land Use and Environment Group, and managed 1,500 people and a budget of $400 million.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 