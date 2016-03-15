Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 3:24 pm | Partly Cloudy 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Executive Officer Requests Third Assistant CEO Position

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 15, 2016 | 5:25 p.m.

Santa Barbara County officials this week authorized County CEO Mona Miyasato to recruit a third assistant CEO.

Miyasato put the request before the County Board of Supervisors, which granted unanimous approval Tuesday for the head county official to find a replacement sooner than later.

While the county CEO’s office has three assistant CEO positions, just two of them were currently funded.

A third position will be paid for within the CEO’s existing fiscal year 2015-16 budget — from current year salary savings — with the board including the position in next year’s budget, which begins July 1.

Miyasato noted an urgent need because one of the two existing assistant county CEOs — a name wasn’t mentioned — will be leaving this spring.

The increase in complex, urgent or interdepartmental projects and initiatives has resulted in the need for greater executive-level assistance, according to Miyasato’s office.

Adding the position will require ongoing general funds of approximately $250,000 for salary and benefits, county staff said.

Prior to the recession in 2008, the county CEO's office had five assistant or deputy CEOs, and used several department heads as part-time assistant CEOs.

Today, the office has two assistant CEOs and one deputy CEO.

Miyasato’s office oversees and supervises county departments, prepares and monitors the budget, provides legislative coordination, and oversees the clerk of the board.

The office also handles risk management and the Office of Emergency Management resources, along with an increasing role in special initiatives such as working with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians regarding Camp 4, county mental health services, the North County Jail and more.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 