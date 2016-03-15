Santa Barbara County Executive Officer Requests Third Assistant CEO Position

Santa Barbara County officials this week authorized County CEO Mona Miyasato to recruit a third assistant CEO.

Miyasato put the request before the County Board of Supervisors, which granted unanimous approval Tuesday for the head county official to find a replacement sooner than later.

While the county CEO’s office has three assistant CEO positions, just two of them were currently funded.

A third position will be paid for within the CEO’s existing fiscal year 2015-16 budget — from current year salary savings — with the board including the position in next year’s budget, which begins July 1.

Miyasato noted an urgent need because one of the two existing assistant county CEOs — a name wasn’t mentioned — will be leaving this spring.

The increase in complex, urgent or interdepartmental projects and initiatives has resulted in the need for greater executive-level assistance, according to Miyasato’s office.

Adding the position will require ongoing general funds of approximately $250,000 for salary and benefits, county staff said.

Prior to the recession in 2008, the county CEO's office had five assistant or deputy CEOs, and used several department heads as part-time assistant CEOs.

Today, the office has two assistant CEOs and one deputy CEO.

Miyasato’s office oversees and supervises county departments, prepares and monitors the budget, provides legislative coordination, and oversees the clerk of the board.

The office also handles risk management and the Office of Emergency Management resources, along with an increasing role in special initiatives such as working with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians regarding Camp 4, county mental health services, the North County Jail and more.

