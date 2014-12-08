Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 8:02 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County CERT Corps Graduates Its First Academy Class

By Yolanda McGlinchey for the City of Santa Barbara | December 8, 2014 | 4:13 p.m.

CERT program managers, emergency managers and invited elected officials will be attending the graduation ceremony of the first Santa Barbara County CERT Academy.

The event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10 at Santa Barbara Fire Department Station 1, 121 W. Carrillo St. There will be a short ceremony with light refreshments served.

The CERT Academy was developed by the Santa Barbara County CERT Committee and launched in January. This 11-month program expanded on FEMA’s Basic Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) curriculum.

The academy offered Basic CERT graduates advanced training in community-based disaster preparedness and response. The academy included locally developed first-in-class courses such as Navigating Language and Cultural Barriers in Preparedness and Working with Individuals with Access and Functional Needs and Disabilities. During this pilot program year, academy courses were offered monthly with simultaneous Spanish interpretation, largely due to the generous donation of interpretation equipment by Just Communities.

More than 50 residents from throughout the county participated in academy courses with 11 graduates.

Since 2009, over 6,000 residents throughout Santa Barbara County have taken Basic Community Emergency Response Training. Since 2011, there have been over 250 monolingual Spanish language Basic CERT graduates, of which 40 are now Train the Trainer certified. The 24-hour curriculum educates citizens about basic disaster preparedness response skills such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, disaster psychology, terrorism, and disaster medical operations.

Following an event, CERT members can use their training to assist others in the neighborhood and workplace if professional responders are not immediately available to help. In September, 2012, the Santa Barbara County CERT Committee was presented with the 2012 Governor’s Volunteering and Service Award as California’s Service Group of the Year.

To attend, RSVP to [email protected] or by clicking here.

— Yolanda McGlinchey is the emergency services manager for the City of Santa Barbara Fire/OES.

 

