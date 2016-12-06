Santa Barbara County Certifies Nov. 8 Election Results

Santa Barbara County Clerk, Recorder and Assessor Joe Holland certified the Nov. 8 election results on Tuesday, and the winners were determined in the close race for Solvang City Council seats: Ryan Toussaint and Hans Duus.

Karen Waite, who came in third, lost a seat by five votes, according to election results. Duus, an incumbent, had 1,273 to her 1,268 votes.

In previous vote totals released as the County Elections Office counted ballots, Waite was 12 votes behind Duus, tied, and then one vote behind.

Brian Baca finished fourth in the race.

For the Allan Hancock Joint Community College District, the races looked close and results flipped since election night for one seat.

Retired police officer Dan Hilker won the Trustee Area #2 seat over incumbent Tim Bennett.

Click here to read the certified election results.

The results will be on a future agenda for the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors so they become part of the public record, Holland said.

On Wednesday, the county outlined information regarding filing for recounts.

Any voter can file a recount within five days of the certification of the results, and the deadline to file the recount for a local race held entirely within Santa Barbara County is 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12.

"The request must be made in writing to the elections official of the county in which the recount is sought and must specify on behalf of which candidate, slate of electors or position on a measure (affirmative or negative) it filed," the county said.

The deadline for requesting a recount for a contest held in more than one county is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The County Elections Office can be contacted at 805.696.8963 for more information.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.