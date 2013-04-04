Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 1:44 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

County Closes Isla Vista Beaches to Sink ‘Floatopia’

With shoreline party quashed, students plan alternate event on Del Playa Drive

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | April 4, 2013 | 6:58 p.m.

Santa Barbara County officials announced Thursday that they’ll be shutting down the beaches in Isla Vista this weekend to prevent a giant party planned on the shoreline.

In 2009, “Floatopia” brought thousands of partygoers to the community’s beaches—all without permits or permission—leaving the area strewn with trash and debris, and resulting in numerous injuries and arrests.

In order to prevent the group from forming again, the beaches will be shut down on Saturday and Sunday, according to a statement from the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department.

“This large scale event with thousands of participants had no provision for the health and well being of the public, including no facilities for human sanitation or refuse collection,” the county’s statement said.

The county has closed the beaches every April since 2010 to prevent the event from happening again.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department will enforce this weekend’s closure.

While the county works to keep people off the beach, others are already planning festivities this weekend on Del Playa Drive, coining the event “Deltopia,” just yards from the beach.

According to the group’s Facebook page, over 7,300 people are attending the event over the weekend, with more than 1,000 responding that they’ll maybe attend.

The post calls the street “the new place to party and destroy.”

“If you live on Del Playa, it’s expected of you to host some sort of party to contribute to Deltopia,” the post said, adding that locals will be on hand to “keep things weird on the decks.”

