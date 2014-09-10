Volunteers to Pitch In for Santa Barbara County Coastal Cleanup Day

Santa Barbara County residents will join hundreds of thousands of participants worldwide in clearing trash and debris from our beaches, shorelines and inland waterways during this year’s international Coastal Cleanup Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 20.

In 2013, over 950 local volunteers collected over 2,500 pounds of debris before it entered our waterways. Be part of the largest volunteer event on the planet.

Look for beach captains at the following sites in Santa Barbara County:

» Arroyo Burro Beach

» Butterfly Beach

» Carpinteria State Beach

» Carpinteria Creeks

» Chase Palm Park Beach

» East Beach

» El Capitan State Beach

» Ellwood Beach

» Gaviota State Beach

» Goleta Beach

» Guadalupe Dunes

» Hammond’s Beach

» Haskell’s Beach

» Hollister Ranch

» Isla Vista Streets

» Jalama Beach

» Jelly Bowl Beach

» Lookout Park Beach

» Leadbetter Beach

» Refugio State Beach

» Rincon Park Beach

» Santa Claus Lane

» Tajiguas Beach

» Villa Carrilo Apts Creek

» West Beach

Volunteers of all ages can participate at any of the sites listed. There is no need to pre-register. A beach captain will provide necessary instructions and supplies; however, participants are encouraged to bring their own reusable gloves, bags or buckets to reduce waste. Please bring water, shoes and sunscreen.

More details are provided on the county’s Project Clean Water website by clicking here or by calling 805.884.0459 x18.

Coastal Cleanup Day is a great way for local residents to celebrate and share their appreciation of California’s beautiful coastline. Data collected from Coastal Cleanup Day can assist researchers and policy-makers in efforts to protect our beaches and waterways.

This grassroots event would not be possible without the dedicated participation of many local nonprofits, businesses, youth groups, government agencies and generous individuals. The event is organized locally by the County of Santa Barbara Public Works Department’s Project Clean Water with assistance from Explore Ecology. In California, it is organized by the California Coastal Commission and internationally it is organized by the Ocean Conservancy.