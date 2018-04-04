Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 12:58 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Communty Members Remember 9/11 Terrorist Attacks

Ceremony held at Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District office and at firehouses throughout the county

More than 40 community members gathered at the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District Monday to commemorate the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Click to view larger
More than 40 community members gathered at the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District Monday to commemorate the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | September 11, 2017 | 8:39 p.m.

Santa Barbara County and area fire departments commemorated the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on Monday with remembrance ceremonies.

The ringing of a bell pierced the silence as more than 40 community members gathered at the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District station.

The sound of the bell is a fire department custom that commemorates a death in the line of duty.

The ceremony honored the nearly 3,000 people who perished 16 years ago with a bagpipe playing of “Amazing Grace,” a prayer and a moment of silence.

The American flag was flown at half-staff to mark the 16th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. 

“Each of us can remember what we were doing on 9/11, and it’s imprinted in our lives,” said Bill Gates, a pastor in Carpinteria. “The tragedies still go on for some families.”

Monday also recognized the sacrifices of first responders.

Of the victims killed in the attacks, 412 were New York City emergency workers who responded to the World Trade Center. 

“I’m reminded of those who sacrificed their lives, and those who lost their lives running into the Twin Towers,” said Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District Ray Navarro. “We pause to remember the men and women around our country who serve every day. We honor all those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, and thank those who keep our country safe.”

Members of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the Santa Maria Fire Department and the Lompoc City Fire Department held similar ceremonies.

Thousands of miniature American flags also lined the sand at Santa Barbara’s West Beach to honor those who died.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

