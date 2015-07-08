Santa Barbara County Commuter Train Debate Ramps Up Over ‘The Last Mile’

Advice

Santa Barbara County Association of Governments is set to launch Ventura-to-Goleta train service, but the city and MTD raise concerns about busing workers to businesses

The launch of a train between Ventura and Santa Barbara counties has hit an unexpected obstacle that could put the start date of the long-elusive dream of commuter rail in jeopardy.

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments is set to start a morning and afternoon commuter train sometime next spring, but some officials have raised serious questions about whether the plan is ready.

"SBCAG is rushing without making sure all the stakeholders are at the table," said Roger Aceves, a Goleta city councilman and member of the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District Board of Directors. "They are rushing this without engaging MTD and without engaging Goleta."

MTD General Manager Jerry Estrada said he had not assessed the Goleta plan, but that SBCAG has not asked MTD to be part of the program.

The debate centers on what transportation planners call "The Last Mile" — how to get commuters from the train station to their workplace. The Goleta Amtrak train station is located in a nook at the edge of South La Patera Lane, not a convenient walk to Raytheon or the plethora of business parks clustered near Los Carneros Road and Hollister Avenue.

Coastal Express buses that currently serve those commuters pick up at a variety of bus stops on Hollister Avenue, making it a more convenient pickup and drop-off spot.

SBCAG says that it will have its Clean Air Express buses, instead of MTD ones, transport people from the Goleta Amtrak station to their workplace.

Aceves said SBCAG's decision to only use Clean Air Express to solve all of commuters' needs is "really shortsighted."

"SBCAG is talking about those full-sized commuter buses to transport our business people from the rail to their business," Aceves said. "I don't see how that is going to work. We are either going to need smaller buses or we are going need a plan worked out with our business community to have them transport their employees."

Scott Spaulding, senior transportation planner for SBCAG who is in charge of rail service implementation, said MTD buses are not needed. The Clean Air Express buses are larger and can accommodate more passengers than an MTD bus, Spaulding said, adding that there's plenty of room for them to fit in the Goleta Amtrak circle. He said at least two buses fit inside at the same time, with plenty of room to turn.

Spaulding said MTD requires a year of lead time to make any changes to its routes, and that SBCAG is able to move much faster than that. He said the plan for "transit connectivity" is not final, but that the last mile is within reach.

"For us to be able to make buses available at the Goleta train station, we don't need a year lead time to do that," Spaulding said.

The plan for a train service was part of SBCAG's 101 in Motion in plan, which called for "a lane and a train" along the Highway 101 corridor. About 20,000 people commute from Ventura County to Santa Barbara County every day, according to SBCAG.

Transportation planners have always envisioned finding a way to encourage motorists to take the train to work. Now, with the new train schedule to coincide with work schedules, the plan is rolling forward.

Some commuters like the idea, including Frank Fusari who lives in Ventura. Rusari drives a 1990 Chevy truck, but most days, the trusty vehicle just sits inside his garage.

That's because for the last 20 years, Fusari has left the truck at home and instead hopped on a bus to get to Raytheon in Goleta, where he works as an engineer.

For Fusari, the bus is the only way to go. It saves him time, money and the heartache of sitting behind the wheel, stuck in gridlock.

He is one of nearly 100 people a day who uses alternative transportation to cross county lines and get to work, rather than drive a car.

"I think people would be interested in taking the train if it were priced relatively competitive," Fusari said.

Fusari said he could never afford to live in Goleta or Santa Barbara, and that he saves money and wear and tear on his truck by taking the bus.

"You don't have to deal with the traffic on Highway 101," he said.

Spaulding from SBCAG said the commuter train fares have not been established yet. It costs $3 one-way to ride the bus one way between Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. He expects the train to cost less than $7.

"(Fares) will be created in a way to be attractive to the customer," Spaulding said.

Ventura resident Ernest Blackmore said he saves $300 a month in gas by taking the bus instead of driving. The Bruker Nano Analytics employee said he would take the train since it would be faster to get home to Ventura.

"A train would be nice," Blackmore said. "A big advantage of the train would be no gridlock."

SBCAG is excited about the train.

"It presents a way for us to test whether this whole notion of providing peak hour rail service is something that is going to catch on, whether people will actually use it to get to and from their jobs," SBCAG executive director Jim Kemp said.

Kristen Miller, president and CEO of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, said businesses are excited about commuter rail launching.

"We are very supportive of this plan," Miller said. "We feel like it is an important piece of the transportation plan between Ventura County and Goleta. We have waited a long time for this solution to get implemented and I would hope we would work things out."

Aceves and MTD, however, see roadblocks ahead. MTD plans to meet with the City of Goleta to talk about SBCAG's plan on Thursday.

"They want to start this thing in six months and they are assuming that MTD can't handle this," Aceves said. "It's MTD's responsibility to handle transportation in our cities. This is a big deal."

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .