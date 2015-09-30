Friday, April 13 , 2018, 5:58 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Conducts Ocean Rescue Training at Gaviota State Beach

Rescue swimmers jump from a helicopter to practice saving a simulated victim in the water below

Santa Barbara County firefighters aboard a County Air Support Unit helicopter hone their water rescue skills in the ocean at Gaviota State Beach during a training exercise Wednesday.
Santa Barbara County firefighters aboard a County Air Support Unit helicopter hone their water rescue skills in the ocean at Gaviota State Beach during a training exercise Wednesday. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | September 30, 2015 | 2:57 p.m.

Ocean rescue swimmers jumped out of a helicopter and helped hoist a victim to safety Wednesday during a Santa Barbara County Fire Department training at Gaviota State Beach.

The department frequently responds to water rescues, with the most calls coming from the South Coast, Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

A firefighter acted as victim in the water and firefighters jumped out of a helicopter to practice rescue techniques.

The department has about 25 trained water-rescue swimmers who use an assortment of gear and techniques for ocean incidents, including personal watercraft (like Jet Skis) and an inflatable rescue boat, Zaniboni said.

All county Fire Department staff are trained in shore-based swift-water rescue and will get a refresher course before the winter storms.

There are more water-rescue calls in the winter due to bigger waves and bad weather, Zaniboni said.

A helicopter from the Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit — a joint operation of the County Fire and Sheriff’s Department ​— also participated in the training.

Water-rescue calls include swimmers and surfers in distress, and vessels in distress, Zaniboni said. 

Most recently, County Fire and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to Point Sal State Beach when a man went missing in the water

Santa Barbara County Fire Department Ocean Rescue Training from Noozhawk on Vimeo.

Santa Barbara County firefighters conduct water rescue training at Gaviota State Beach. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County firefighters conduct water rescue training at Gaviota State Beach. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department)
