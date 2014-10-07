Santa Barbara County Considers Its Legal Options Over Chumash Expansion Project

To sue or not to sue was the basis for much of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors' discussion Tuesday about already-in-motion plans to expand the Chumash Casino Resort.

Showing clear disappointment in the process by which the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians chose to self-certify the project’s environmental evaluation last month, the supervisors voted 4-1 to direct staff to send pleading letters to tribal leaders and the governor’s office.

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino voted against the action because of its third component, asking county staff to further investigate what legal actions the board might have against the Chumash for not mitigating many of the impacts identified by officials and residents.

The tribe, which owns the 190,000-square-foot complex on its federally recognized reservation at 3400 E. Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, plans to add 215 hotel rooms, 584 parking spaces, gaming floor space and other improvements to ease overcrowding. The existing hotel has 106 guest rooms and 17 luxury suites.

Because the tribe doesn’t adhere to the county’s planning process, the Chumash can move forward with construction after providing responses to questions in the final environmental evaluation and meeting with county staff in a “good faith” effort.

Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr, who represents the valley, asked staff to re-examine mitigations the tribe offered, alleging the Chumash ignored concerns about water resources, transportation and traffic, aesthetics, law enforcement and fire protection.

The planned 12-story hotel tower has drawn the ire of Farr’s constituents, dismayed that the tribe dismissed off-reservation impacts based on lack of evidence.

County staff said a shortfall existed between what the Chumash want to pay for mitigations and what the county could get stuck with.

Staff requested the Chumash pay for one round-the-clock sheriff’s deputy, equal to five full-time equivalent positions.

The tribe offered to fund a full-time equivalent local county Fire Department position (not to exceed $400,000 annually), pay 50 percent of a new full-time firefighter and/or replace a county fire paramedic with a full-time paramedic, and to provide an on-reservation tribal ambulance.

Leaders also agreed to pay about 50 percent (not more than $480,000) for one full-time sheriff’s deputy position in Solvang and offer one on-site patrol vehicle.

County staff estimated public safety impacts would be $5.5 million annually — disagreeing with the tribe determination that a new ladder truck was unnecessary.

In addition, funding via the state’s Special Distribution Fund will be eliminated during fiscal year 2013-14, meaning the difference between county estimated annual costs and what the tribe agreed to provide — $1 million — totals $4.5 million.

Farr asked county counsel Michael Ghizzoni whether the county could file a lawsuit for violating the National Environmental Policy (NEPA). Based on state laws, Ghizzoni said the short answer was no.

Four public speakers disagreed with counsel, urging supervisors consider filing suit.

Geri Shepherd of the Santa Ynez Valley of Concerned Citizens said the expansion elicited the most phone calls she’s ever received.

“Everybody is so enraged at what is happening in our valley,” she said. “I’m here to beg you to protect us.”

Property values, mountain views, water resources and more are at stake, all the more reason to sue, valley resident Bob Field said.

“The mitigations that have been offered are pathetic,” Field said.

Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam asked what remedies could come from an NEPA lawsuit, correctly guessing a positive outcome involved more environmental review.

Disappointed, Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf said she felt the tribe was punishing county leaders for Camp 4 and other past issues, and hoped they would continue working with public safety to lessen concerns.

“Litigation is always something, but I know it’s not something any of us wants,” she said.

First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal accused his colleagues of wanting to open up a government-to-government dialogue too late.

“I think the county did sit down with the tribe,” Farr said. “I think it does call into question exactly what does ‘good faith’ mean? I think that it would be important to have more information in writing about litigation pathways. It’s too important to just leave without having fully investigated that possibility, and then see what options the board wants to pursue.”

Lavagnino dissented, saying he didn’t want to waste taxpayer money suing the tribe.

After the meeting, tribal chairman Vincent Armenta said he wasn’t sure the Chumash had any litigation to face, since county counsel already advised supervisors no option was available.

The tribe has no problem mitigating impacts, Armenta said, but needs evidence to take action.

“Our response was please justify these requests,” he said. “Instead of trying to justify their requests, they just reiterated their first letter. It’s up to the county to respond to our offers, which have no influence on whether we build this facility. I believe some of the board supervisors refuse to believe in our processes.”

Armenta said he continues to meet with county fire and the sheriff’s department, and would likely provide the round-the-clock deputy — a Chumash request the supervisors rejected earlier this year.

He said construction preparation had already begun, with completion expected in May 2016.

