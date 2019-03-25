Santa Barbara County Courthouse Docent Council Welcomes Its Class of 2019

The Santa Barbara County Courthouse Docent Council proudly welcomes its class of 2019.
Last year, the docents guided more than 9,000 people through the courthouse in a variety of tours, including the recently opened clock Gallery.
The council also finances improvements to the building, its grounds and its furnishings.
The courthouse is located at 1100 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara.
For more information, call 805.962.6464.
— Kay Stevens is the publicity chair for the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Docent Council.