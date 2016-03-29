Santa Barbara County Courthouse Docent Council Welcomes 9 New Docents

The Santa Barbara County Courthouse Docent Council is pleased to introduce nine recent graduates of its annual training class, which focuses on the Santa Barbara County Courthouse history, art and architecture.

The nine new docents are Bob Dickey, Glenn Dorfman, Laurie Guitteau, Beverley King-Dorsey, Tre Lenehan, Marie Morrisroe, Linda Rosso, Linda Van Buren and Judy Weirick.

The new graduates have begun leading the free public Courthouse tours.

The Docent Council is dedicated to the preservation and upkeep of the National Historic Landmark building and maintains the Courthouse archives. Members lead tours and staff the lobby information booth. Almost 7,000 visitors from more than 60 countries have visited during the last year.

In the past two decades, the council has spent more than $150,000 on projects to maintain and enhance the building.

Regular tours operate at 2 p.m. daily and at 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Tours of the gardens are available by appointment, as well as special tours and youth tours.

Click here for more information, or call 805.962.6464.

— Kay Stevens is publicity chairwoman of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Docent Council.