Santa Barbara County Cowboys, Cowgirls Buckle Up the Wins at Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo

Santa Barbara County cowboys and cowgirls were the big belt buckle winners at the 2017 Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo, held Aug. 3-6 at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara.
2017 Fiesta Rodeo Winners
» Kay Dent All-Around (Ladies) — Karyn Stevens, Nipomo
» Dave Osburn All-Around (Men) — Casey Branquinho, Los Alamos
» Open Stock Horse Class — Daniel Sanchez, Santa Maria
» Non-Pro Stock Horse Class — Lindsey James, San Luis Obispo
» Buckaroo Class — Pat Roberts, Solvang
» Hackamore Class — Casey Branquinho, Los Alamos
» Alisal Class — Dann Russell, San Simeon
» Fiesta Class — Teresa Fisher, Nipomo
» Open Ranch Class (two-man) — Jeff Mang of Lompoc and Anselmo Ramirez of Santa Ynez
» Open Team Penning — Marcey Chaves of Los Alamos, Becca Mora and Cody Mora of San Miguel
» Old Timers Team Penning — Celia Westbury of Santa Ynez, Karyn Stevens of Nipomo and Hank Scheid of Santa Ynez
» Dog Trials — Robbie Richardson, Atascadero
» All-Around Boys 8-12 — Kaden Javadi, Paso Robles
» All-Around Boys 13-17 — Tanner Patino, Santa Maria
» All-Around Girls 8-12 — Haliegh Grant, Los Alamos
» All-Around Girls 13-17 — Fallon Ruffoni, Arroyo Grande
» All Around 7 & Under — Jameson Branquinho, Los Alamos
