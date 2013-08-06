Santa Barbara County Crew Sent to Battle Falls Fire

At 11:30 p.m. Monday, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department sent an engine strike team to assist in battling the Falls Fire near Lake Elsinore.

A strike team is composed of same type and kind of resource and a strike team leader.

Santa Barbara County Fire sent five engines and a strike team leader. Crews arrived at the Falls Fire about 6 a.m. Tuesday and were immediately assigned to the incident. Tactical assignments include hot shot crew support, containment line construction and support, and structure defense.

The Falls Fire started about 10 a.m. Monday. The fire is located on the Cleveland National Forest. The current acreage of the fire is 1,500.

Mandatory evacuations have been made for the residents of Lakeland Village, Decker Canyon and Rancho Capistrano. Ortega Highway is closed to nonresidents. Closures are at Grand Avenue in Lake Elsinore and Antonio Parkway in Orange County.

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.