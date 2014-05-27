Santa Barbara County Crews Assist with Hunters Fire in Mariposa County

On Monday, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department sent crews to assist with the Hunters Fire in Mariposa County.

SBCFD sent a strike team consisting of five engines and a leader (18 firefighters). The strike team has been assigned and is working 24-hour shifts.

A fast-moving brush fire in Mariposa County has charred more than 900 acres and triggered evacuations near Lake McClure, Cal Fire officials said Tuesday morning. The fire started around 3:30 p.m. Monday near Hunters Valley Access Road in the Bear Valley area.

Evacuations began Monday night in the Hunters Valley area. Smoke was visible into Stanislaus County, near Turlock Lake. Air tankers were called in to assist ground crews in fighting the blaze.

The blaze has been dubbed the Hunters Fire because of its proximity to Hunters Valley Road, which is located east of Lake McClure.

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.