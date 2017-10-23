Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 2:21 am | Partly Cloudy 50º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Crews Respond to Spot Fire in Hope Ranch Area

Downed tree causes power lines to arc and cause quarter-acre vegetation fire

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews responded to a quarter-acre vegetation fire started by a fallen tree that downed power lines in the area of Hope Ranch. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews responded to a quarter-acre vegetation fire started by a fallen tree that downed power lines in the area of Hope Ranch.  (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | October 23, 2017 | 8:01 p.m.

A fallen tree caused power lines to arc and spark a small vegetation fire in the Hope Ranch area near Santa Barbara Monday night. 

Santa Barbara County fire crews responded to the 4500 block of Vieja Drive at 6:45 p.m. and found a quarter-acre blaze burning in thick vegetation, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. 

Fire crews were shooting water onto the fire from a distance and waiting for Southern California Edison crews to get to the scene and turn off the power lines, he said. 

Monday night's weather was hot and dry, but with light wind in the area. 

"There could be a threat if winds pick up but they feel comfortable keeping that fire in check at a quarter-acre," Zaniboni said.

Once the downed power lines are de-energized, fire crews can completely extinguish the fire, he added. 

No further details were available. ​

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

