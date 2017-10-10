Santa Barbara County Crews Join Battle Against Massive Wildfires

Local agencies max out on mutual aid response to blazes in Napa and Sonoma counties to the north and Orange County to the south

Firefighters from throughout Santa Barbara County have responded to calls for help in battling the massive wildfires ravaging both ends of California.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is at maximum “draw down” after sending eight fire engines and other personnel to the blazes burning in Napa and Sonoma counties to the north and Orange County to the south, according to Mike Eliason, a department spokesman.

Crews also have been sent from the cities of Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc, the Montecito and Carpinteria-Summerland fire protection districts and Vandenberg Air Force Base, Eliason said.

Eliason explained that the local departments have maxed out on their ability to respond to the mutual aid requests to help with the various fires.

Santa Barbara County stations remain staffed to respond to local emergencies, he said.

Thirteen people have been confirmed dead, with dozens injured, in the North California wildfires, which broke out Sunday night and have destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses.

The largest blazes are the Tubbs Fire in and around Santa Rosa and the Atlas Fire in Napa County. As of Tuesday morning, they had blackened 27,000 and 25,000 acres, respectively.

The Canyon No. 2 Fire burning in the Anaheim Hills in Southern California had scorched 6,000 acres and destroyed 24 structures as of Tuesday.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.