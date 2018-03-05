Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 12:22 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

County Democratic Party Endorses Oscar Gutierrez in Westside Santa Barbara City Council Race

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | March 5, 2018 | 10:08 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Democratic Party has endorsed Oscar Gutierrez in the District 3 Santa Barbara City Council race.

Gutierrez, a longtime Westside resident, was one of three candidates who drove to Pea Soup Anderson’s in Buellton March 1 to interview with the Party for the endorsement.

Gutierrez, Ken Rivas and Bob Looney were the only candidates to fill out the party’s questionnaire and seek an interview, said party chairwoman Gail Teton-Landis.

“I liked his priorities,” Teton-Landis said. “He is a Spanish-speaker who spent most of his life in that neighborhood.”

Other candidates who have pulled papers include Whitney O’Malley,  Laura Smith and Michael Vidal.

Teton-Landis said Gutierrez expressed interest in enhancing Spanish-language services and holding office hours on the Westside. She said the party also appreciated that he has already been walking the neighborhoods.

Although Santa Barbara City Council elections are non-partisan, endorsements by the Democratic Party come with a wealth of resources, including volunteers, literature and telephone calls.

The Party endorsement isn’t a guarantee to victory, but there’s no dispute that a strong candidate with the party’s backing is a frontrunner in a city where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by nearly 10 percent.

The party has also endorsed Gregg Hart in his bid for Second District county supervisor.

“It is very humbling and encouraging because I have been a lifelong Democrat, and now this means I will be a representative of the party,” Gutierrez told Noozhawk.

Gutierrez, 34, delivered a roughly 5-minute speech, followed by 10-minutes of questions.

He got the call a little after 11 p.m. that he received the endorsement.

“I was a little surprised,” Gutierrez said.

A producer at TVSB, Gutierrez said he’s now trying to figure out who his campaign manager and treasurer are going to be. He plans to formally turn in his signatures to the Santa Barbara City Clerk’s Office on Tuesday.

The District 3 Westside seat opened up after Cathy Murillo was elected mayor. The election is June 5. 

"I feel honored,” he said “I feel excited. My whole life I have been supporting the Democratic Party. For them to want to endorse me it is a bit of a validation of how I’ve lived my life so far. I am ready to rock. I am so ready.

"It’s really exciting to be able to do so much good for my city and my community.”

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 