Santa Barbara County Deputy DA Ann Bramsen Named Prosecutor of Year

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Monday that for the first time in the history of the award, the California District Attorneys Association has named a Santa Barbara County deputy district attorney — Ann Bramsen — as Prosecutor of the Year.

"We were thrilled to receive this great news," Dudley said. "Although Ann was proudly nominated by me, her nomination packet was filled with glowing letters of support from Chief Deputy District Attorney Mag Nicola, Sheriff Bill Brown, Santa Maria Police Department Chief Ralph Martin, Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Gresser and volunteer Amir Tab.

"Ann is being recognized for her unflappable determination to stop gang violence in Santa Barbara County by aggressively prosecuting the most dangerous gang leaders in our communities. I am sure she appreciates this extraordinary honor, but I believe she would be the first to say that she shares it with her colleagues at the District Attorney’s Office, Santa Maria Police Department, Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office, Lompoc Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Santa Barbara Police Department.

"Ann has never sought the spotlight nor has she shied away from zealously seeking justice and fighting for public safety. She is both admired by her colleagues and deeply appreciated as the ultimate team player."

This is one of two awards for Prosecutor of the Year that will be presented on the evening of July 9 at the CDAA Summer Conference.